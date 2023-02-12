Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 12, 2023

Lovebirds Kalidas Jayaram-Tarini 

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar are one of the newest couples in town.

Newest couple in town 

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

Back in October 2022, the lovebirds made their relationship Insta official with a romantic picture.

Making relationship Insta official

Thalapathy67: Meet the cast of Vijay's next

Rajinikanth's 'rags to riches' journey

Here is an insight into Tarini Kalingarayar's birthday celebration this year in 2023.

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

Birthday shenanigans

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram 

Take a look at the cute video of the model being teased by beau Kalidas Jayaram.

Goofy side

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar raise the glamor quotient as they spend some quality time on a yacht. 

Image: Tarini Kalingarayar Instagram

Quality time

The couple kicked in the New Year 2023 together posing comfortably in their PJs at home.

Image: Tarini Kalingarayar Instagram

Ringing in the New Year

Don’t they make for an adorable duo in this romantic photograph as the actor plants a kiss on his ladylove’s cheek.

Image: Tarini Kalingarayar Instagram

The kiss of love

Back in September 2022, the couple sparked relationship speculations as they dropped some family pictures from the Onam celebration.

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

Sparking the rumors

In the photos, sitting across from his father Jayaram, mother Parvathy, and sister Malavika, the actor can be seen putting one arm around his ladylove.

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

A picture-perfect family

It might also be exciting to know that Tarini Kalingarayar was also the 3rd runner-up for the Miss Universe India 2021.

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

Who is Tarini Kalingarayar?

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here