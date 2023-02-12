FEB 12, 2023
Lovebirds Kalidas Jayaram-Tarini
Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar are one of the newest couples in town.
Newest couple in town
Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram
Back in October 2022, the lovebirds made their relationship Insta official with a romantic picture.
Making relationship Insta official
Here is an insight into Tarini Kalingarayar's birthday celebration this year in 2023.
Birthday shenanigans
Take a look at the cute video of the model being teased by beau Kalidas Jayaram.
Goofy side
Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar raise the glamor quotient as they spend some quality time on a yacht.
Image: Tarini Kalingarayar Instagram
Quality time
The couple kicked in the New Year 2023 together posing comfortably in their PJs at home.
Image: Tarini Kalingarayar Instagram
Ringing in the New Year
Don’t they make for an adorable duo in this romantic photograph as the actor plants a kiss on his ladylove’s cheek.
Image: Tarini Kalingarayar Instagram
The kiss of love
Back in September 2022, the couple sparked relationship speculations as they dropped some family pictures from the Onam celebration.
Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram
Sparking the rumors
In the photos, sitting across from his father Jayaram, mother Parvathy, and sister Malavika, the actor can be seen putting one arm around his ladylove.
Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram
A picture-perfect family
It might also be exciting to know that Tarini Kalingarayar was also the 3rd runner-up for the Miss Universe India 2021.
Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram
Who is Tarini Kalingarayar?
