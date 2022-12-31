DEC 31, 2022
Lovebirds Shruti
Haasan-Santanu
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Here is a sneak peek into the PDA moments of the lovebirds Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika.
Lovebirds
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The Salaar star shared an adorable video of the two trying to pose for a selfie. Sharing the clip, she called Santanu Hazarika her 'forever weirdo'.
'Forever weirdo'
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The two can be seen having a blast as they tap a foot-together twinning in black in this clip.
Grooving buddies
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The diva can be seen feeding fried chicken to Shantanu as the two jam together.
Feeding beau
Image: Viral Bhayani
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika were papped at the Mumbai airport, twinning in black attires.
Airport diaries!
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
When Shruti Haasan went furniture shopping with beau Santanu Hazarika back in October 2021.
Furniture shopping
with beau
Image: Viral Bhayani
When the two love birds posed for the shutterbugs after their dinner date in Mumbai.
Dinner date!
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Here is a cozy picture of the Srimanthudu actress with her doodler boyfriend.
Cozy pics
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Hasan and Santanu Hazarika make for a sassy duo as they two pose for a stunning selfie in black ensembles and masks.
Love is in the air!
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Take a sneak peek into Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika's lovely Christmas festivities this year.
Christmas 2022
