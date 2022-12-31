Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

DEC 31, 2022

Lovebirds Shruti
 Haasan-Santanu

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Here is a sneak peek into the PDA moments of the lovebirds Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika.

Lovebirds

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The Salaar star shared an adorable video of the two trying to pose for a selfie. Sharing the clip, she called Santanu Hazarika her 'forever weirdo'.

'Forever weirdo' 

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The two can be seen having a blast as they tap a foot-together twinning in black in this clip. 

Grooving buddies

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The diva can be seen feeding fried chicken to Shantanu as the two jam together.

Feeding beau

Image: Viral Bhayani

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika were papped at the Mumbai airport, twinning in black attires.

Airport diaries!

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

When Shruti Haasan went furniture shopping with beau Santanu Hazarika back in October 2021.

Furniture shopping
with beau

Image: Viral Bhayani

When the two love birds posed for the shutterbugs after their dinner date in Mumbai.

Dinner date!

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Here is a cozy picture of the Srimanthudu actress with her doodler boyfriend.

Cozy pics

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Hasan and Santanu Hazarika make for a sassy duo as they two pose for a stunning selfie in black ensembles and masks.

Love is in the air!

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Take a sneak peek into Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika's lovely Christmas festivities this year.

Christmas 2022

