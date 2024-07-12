Heading 3

Loved Kalki 2898 AD? Watch these movies next

Kalki 2898 AD is making headlines for its attempt at the sci-fi genre set in a dystopian world while mixing it up with Indian mythology. Let's have a look at some of the movies and shows that you should watch if you loved Kalki 2898 AD 

 Kalki 2898 AD 

Image: IMDb 

The Ayan Mukerji directed movie Brahmastra is a three-part superhero actioner that is highly credited for its vision and world-building. The story has its roots in Indian mythology and is a perfect world that you need to explore if you have loved Kalki 2898 AD 

Brahmastra 

Image: IMDb 

Asur is not a movie but a web show that falls into this category because of its strong mythological touch. The makers blended a mysterious criminal case with AI and Indian mythology in one thread that turns a perfect watch for you 

Asur 

Image: IMDb 

Dune is set in a dystopian world similar to Kalki 2898 AD. The Hollywood movie is an excellent attempt at the science-fiction genre. Watch it out 

Dune 

Image: IMDb 

Set in the post-apocalyptic world, Mad Max: Fury Road introduces a tyrant who rules over a desert fortress called Citadel. It is a highly appreciated movie in the genre that you should definitely check out 

Mad Max: Fury Road 

Image: IMDb 

The Siddharth starrer Tamil movie is the first ever Kollywood movie to be set in a dystopian world. Unlike Kalki 2898 AD, it is a black comedy 

Image: IMDb 

Jil Jung Juk

Set in the dystopian world of 2067, Carbon is a short film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacky Bhagnani, and Prachi Desai. It tells the story of a world where there is no oxygen 

Carbon 

Image: IMDb 

It's a one-of-its-kind attempt at the science-fiction genre from the Assamese film Industry. Helmed by Tarunabh Dutta, it explores the beginning of human civilization to 1000 years in the future 

 Avataran 

Image: IMDb 

It is an important film helmed by Manish Jha. The story is set in a dystopian village where there are no women left due to infanticide 

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women

Image: IMDb 

When it comes to the dystopian world, The Matrix is regarded as one of the greatest attempts at the genre. Watch it out! 

 The Matrix 

Image: IMDb 

