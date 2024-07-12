Loved Kalki 2898 AD? Watch these movies next

Kalki 2898 AD is making headlines for its attempt at the sci-fi genre set in a dystopian world while mixing it up with Indian mythology. Let's have a look at some of the movies and shows that you should watch if you loved Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD
The Ayan Mukerji directed movie Brahmastra is a three-part superhero actioner that is highly credited for its vision and world-building. The story has its roots in Indian mythology and is a perfect world that you need to explore if you have loved Kalki 2898 AD
Brahmastra
Asur is not a movie but a web show that falls into this category because of its strong mythological touch. The makers blended a mysterious criminal case with AI and Indian mythology in one thread that turns a perfect watch for you
Asur
Dune is set in a dystopian world similar to Kalki 2898 AD. The Hollywood movie is an excellent attempt at the science-fiction genre. Watch it out
Dune
Set in the post-apocalyptic world, Mad Max: Fury Road introduces a tyrant who rules over a desert fortress called Citadel. It is a highly appreciated movie in the genre that you should definitely check out
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Siddharth starrer Tamil movie is the first ever Kollywood movie to be set in a dystopian world. Unlike Kalki 2898 AD, it is a black comedy
Jil Jung Juk
Set in the dystopian world of 2067, Carbon is a short film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacky Bhagnani, and Prachi Desai. It tells the story of a world where there is no oxygen
Carbon
It's a one-of-its-kind attempt at the science-fiction genre from the Assamese film Industry. Helmed by Tarunabh Dutta, it explores the beginning of human civilization to 1000 years in the future
Avataran
It is an important film helmed by Manish Jha. The story is set in a dystopian village where there are no women left due to infanticide
Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women
When it comes to the dystopian world, The Matrix is regarded as one of the greatest attempts at the genre. Watch it out!