 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

may 28, 2024

Loved Maxton Hall? 10 series to watch

This comedy yet heartfelt coming-of-age series follows Devi’s journey to balance high school drama with personal trauma

Never Have I Ever

Explore the mysterious world of Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Addams, where secrets, drama, and romance await

Wednesday

In the story of summer romance and family problems, Belly finds herself in a love triangle with two brothers

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Experience the complexities of race, identity, and relationships as Samantha challenges racial norms on a predominantly white campus

Dear White People

Where royal campus clashes with personal desires, witness Prince Wilhelm’s struggle between duty and love at Hillerska Boarding school

Young Royals

The story is about evolving friendship and romance between Emma and Dex as they face life’s ups and downs over the years

One day

Enter the world of Manhattan’s elite as the secret unfolds and scandals erupt under the watchful eye of the mysterious Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl

In this story of love, betrayal, and privilege, scholarship students clash with the wealthy elites in the world of Las Encinas

Elite

In this iconic teen drama, enjoy this glamorous yet tumultuous world of Newport Beach alongside Ryan as he navigates newfound privilege and love

The O.C. 

This hit series is the perfect blend of romance and drama set in the Regency period that explodes our scenes with its music and sexual tension 

Bridgerton

