Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
may 28, 2024
Loved Maxton Hall? 10 series to watch
This comedy yet heartfelt coming-of-age series follows Devi’s journey to balance high school drama with personal trauma
Never Have I Ever
Image: Imdb
Explore the mysterious world of Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Addams, where secrets, drama, and romance await
Wednesday
Image: Imdb
In the story of summer romance and family problems, Belly finds herself in a love triangle with two brothers
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Image: Imdb
Experience the complexities of race, identity, and relationships as Samantha challenges racial norms on a predominantly white campus
Dear White People
Image: Imdb
Where royal campus clashes with personal desires, witness Prince Wilhelm’s struggle between duty and love at Hillerska Boarding school
Young Royals
Image: Imdb
The story is about evolving friendship and romance between Emma and Dex as they face life’s ups and downs over the years
One day
Image: Imdb
Enter the world of Manhattan’s elite as the secret unfolds and scandals erupt under the watchful eye of the mysterious Gossip Girl
Gossip Girl
Image: Imdb
In this story of love, betrayal, and privilege, scholarship students clash with the wealthy elites in the world of Las Encinas
Elite
Image: Imdb
In this iconic teen drama, enjoy this glamorous yet tumultuous world of Newport Beach alongside Ryan as he navigates newfound privilege and love
The O.C.
Image: Imdb
This hit series is the perfect blend of romance and drama set in the Regency period that explodes our scenes with its music and sexual tension
Bridgerton
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.