JAN 24, 2023
Lovestruck Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick
Amy Jackson made headlines as she officially announced her relationship with Hollywood actor Ed Westwick
The 2.0 actress kept the fans guessing about her relationship status for some time before she finally made her relationship with the Gossip Girl actor Insta official
Back in June 2022, the actress posted a cozy selfie of the two holding each other, giving a confirmation of their relationship
Meanwhile, on the other hand, the American actor dropped a still of them sitting on a bench
If the reports are to be believed, Amy Jackson, and Ed Westwick first met each other at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2021
The couple was seen chatting during the closing ceremony of the festival and instantly clicked it off
Ever since then, these two were often seen making appearances together, shelling relationship goals
From walks in London, to romantic getaways to Spain, these two have been brightening our screens constantly
For those who do not know, Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou
Before parting ways, the couple welcomed their son Andreas back in 2019
