Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 24, 2023

Lovestruck Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Amy Jackson made headlines as she officially announced her relationship with Hollywood actor Ed Westwick

Making headlines

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

The 2.0 actress kept the fans guessing about her relationship status for some time before she finally made her relationship with the Gossip Girl actor Insta official

Insta official

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Back in June 2022, the actress posted a cozy selfie of the two holding each other, giving a confirmation of their relationship

Cozy Selfie

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the American actor dropped a still of them sitting on a bench

Image: Ed Westwick Instagram

Couple goals

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

If the reports are to be believed, Amy Jackson, and Ed Westwick first met each other at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2021

Jab we met

The couple was seen chatting during the closing ceremony of the festival and instantly clicked it off

An instant connection

Image: Ed Westwick Instagram

Ever since then, these two were often seen making appearances together, shelling relationship goals

Image: Ed Westwick Instagram

Romantic appearances

From walks in London, to romantic getaways to Spain, these two have been brightening our screens constantly

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Brightening our screens

For those who do not know, Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Previous relationships

Before parting ways, the couple welcomed their son Andreas back in 2019

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Motherhood

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here