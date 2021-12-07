Low budget films that became huge hits
Secret Superstar
The Zaira Wasim starrer was made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore and grossed Rs. 965 crore internationally
Raazi
The Meghna Gulzar film was made on a Rs. 40 crore budget and garnered Rs. 197 crore at the box office
Vicky Donor
The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was made on a budget of Rs. 5 crore and grossed Rs. 66 crore at the box office
No One Killed Jessica
The Raj Kumar Gupta-directed film had a budget of Rs. 9 crore and grossed Rs. 104 crore at the box office
Kahaani
The Vidya Balan starrer was made on a Rs. 8 crore budget and grossed Rs. 104 crore at the box office
Stree
The Amar Kaushik-directed film was made on a Rs. 20 crore budget and grossed Rs. 180 crore at the box office
The 2018 comedy-drama film generated Rs. 222 crore at the box office while being made on a Rs. 30 crore budget
Badhaai Ho
Andhadhun
The Sriram Raghavan-directed film had a budget of Rs. 32 crore and grossed Rs. 456 crore at the box office
Hindi Medium
The Irrfan Khan starrer was made on a budget of Rs. 14 crore and grossed Rs. 322 crore at the box office
