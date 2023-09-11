Heading 3
Low budget films that reigned BIG
Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film was made with a budget of Rs.16 crores. Kantara created several records at the box office by minting a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 398 crores
Kantara
Referred to as a controversial film helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files was made on a budget of around Rs. 25 crores. However, the feature film managed to earn Rs. 246 crores in India
The Kashmir Files
Led by Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story collected more than Rs. 300 crore box office collection despite having a low budget. The film set new records and proved to be a blockbuster
The Kerala Story
With Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as leads, Aashiqui 2 is one of the most-celebrated romantic saga. The film stood at a budget of Rs.15 crores and minted Rs. 109 crores gross at the worldwide box office
Aashiqui 2
Kahaani
Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani is one of those thrillers that earned a huge amount against a low budget plan. The film did a business of Rs. 91 crores gross globally and stood out as Vidya Balan's finest films
Stree
Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Stree had Shraddha Kumar and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film had a budget of Rs. 24 crores and it collected around Rs. 171 crores gross at the worldwide box office
Badhaai Ho
With veteran actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao sharing the screens, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana film had Rs. 29 crores as its budget. However, the film made magic by minting Rs. 219 crores gross globally following its theatrical release
Advait Chandan's directorial Secret Superstar was not a low budget film but the business it did in China was definitely explosive. The film made on a budget of 45 crores grossed a total global collection of more than Rs. 900 crores thereby becoming one of the most profitable films in India
Secret Superstar
Another Mohit Suri directorial action-romantic film, Ek Villain was made on a budget of 38 crores and entered the 100 crore club with grace. It collected a worldwide gross of 153 crores in 2014
Ek Villain
There are two upcoming Hindi films which have been made on a low budget but bear a potential to rake big numbers at the box office- The Vaccine War releasing on September 28th and Sam Bahadur on December 1st
Who's Next?
