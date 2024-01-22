Heading 3

January 22, 2024

Low-budget films with Outstanding BOC

Shot on a budget of close to 26 crores, 2018 went on to collect 177 crores in gross collections, making it the biggest Malayalam movie of all time

2018

 Image: IMDb

It is a hilarious new-age romantic comedy movie that was shot on a budget of just 5-6 crores and raked over 57 crores at the box office 

 Image: IMDb

Love Today

It was reportedly made on a budget of 16 Crore but when it released, the movie took box office by storm and collected a total of 398 crore

 Image: IMDb

Kantara

Made on a budget of 15 crore, this mythological mystery drama collected more than 100 crore worldwide and 86 crore in India 

Karthikeya 2

 Image: IMDb

Based on the controversial subject of Kashmiri Pandits, the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri movie collected 247 crore nett in India while its budget is reportedly under 15 crores 

The Kashmir Files

 Image: IMDb

Made on an estimated budget of 20 Crore, it collected 225 crores at the Indian box office. The movie generated many controversies during its release 

The Kerala Story

 Image: IMDb

It is the debut directorial of Anup Bhandari, which was made on a budget of just 1.5 crores and went on to collect 43 crores at the box office

RangiTaranga

 Image: IMDb

A film that launched Rashmika Mandanna to great heights, Kirik Party was made on a budget of just 4 crores, and crossed 50 crores at the box office 

Kirik Party

 Image: IMDb

777 Charlie ended its theatrical run with a collection of 71 crores, the 3rd highest-grossing Kannada movie at that time. It was made on a budget of 20 crores 

777 Charlie

 Image: IMDb

12th Fail

 Image: IMDb

Despite being made on a budget of 20 crore, 12th Fail was a commercial success and has been submitted for the Oscars as an independent entry. It has made around 55 Crore at the box office

