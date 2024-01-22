Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 22, 2024
Low-budget films with Outstanding BOC
Shot on a budget of close to 26 crores, 2018 went on to collect 177 crores in gross collections, making it the biggest Malayalam movie of all time
2018
Image: IMDb
It is a hilarious new-age romantic comedy movie that was shot on a budget of just 5-6 crores and raked over 57 crores at the box office
Image: IMDb
Love Today
It was reportedly made on a budget of 16 Crore but when it released, the movie took box office by storm and collected a total of 398 crore
Image: IMDb
Kantara
Made on a budget of 15 crore, this mythological mystery drama collected more than 100 crore worldwide and 86 crore in India
Karthikeya 2
Image: IMDb
Based on the controversial subject of Kashmiri Pandits, the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri movie collected 247 crore nett in India while its budget is reportedly under 15 crores
The Kashmir Files
Image: IMDb
Made on an estimated budget of 20 Crore, it collected 225 crores at the Indian box office. The movie generated many controversies during its release
The Kerala Story
Image: IMDb
It is the debut directorial of Anup Bhandari, which was made on a budget of just 1.5 crores and went on to collect 43 crores at the box office
RangiTaranga
Image: IMDb
A film that launched Rashmika Mandanna to great heights, Kirik Party was made on a budget of just 4 crores, and crossed 50 crores at the box office
Kirik Party
Image: IMDb
777 Charlie ended its theatrical run with a collection of 71 crores, the 3rd highest-grossing Kannada movie at that time. It was made on a budget of 20 crores
777 Charlie
Image: IMDb
12th Fail
Image: IMDb
Despite being made on a budget of 20 crore, 12th Fail was a commercial success and has been submitted for the Oscars as an independent entry. It has made around 55 Crore at the box office
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.