Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

10 OCTOBER, 2023

Lowest Opening BO for 90s stars post 2010

The box office not only decides the fate of movies but also the career of actors. Primarily, it is one of the major aspects by which we measure the success of an actor

 Box Office

Image: IMDb

However, all the prominent 90s stars have been testimony for big box office numbers, but sometimes even they failed to pull the crowd into the theaters

90s Stars

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

The five actors from the 90s era who are still ruling the industry are- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn

Five 90s Prominent Stars

Video: Salman Khan's Instagram

Although, these stars enjoy a cult fan base sometimes even they fail to clock a big Opening day number. Take a look at the list of Top 5 lowest opening day box office since 2010

Opening Day

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee couldn't able to grab the audience. The film opened miserably with ₹3.1cr gross at the Indian box office

Selfiee (2023)

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar's recently released film Mission Raniganj failed at the box office and could only rake over ₹3.25 cr gross at the Indian box office

Mission Raniganj (2023)

Image: IMDb 
Image: IMDb 

The 2010 released Aakrosh starring Ajay Devgn in lead registered an opening of ₹3.2cr gross

Aakrosh (2010)

Image: IMDb

Another Akshay Kumar film released with 50% occupancy clocked ₹3.35cr gross on its first day. The movie was one of the first to release just after Covid-19 wave 

Image: IMDb

Bell Bottom (2022)

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 took an opening of ₹3.65cr gross on its first day. The film was an Eid release in 2022

Image: IMDb

 Runway 34 (2022)

Shah Rukh Khan holds the record for the highest opening day collection. His film, Jawan clocked around 80 cr gross on its first day in India

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

Highest Opening Day BOC

