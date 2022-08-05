Heading 3
Maddox Jolie-Ptt: Unknown Facts
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 05, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Maddox-Jolie Pitt was reportedly born as Rath Vibol on 5th Aug 2001 in Cambodia. His name was later changed after Angelina adopted him
Birth
Angelina Jolie shot for Tomb Raider in Cambodia and fell in love with the country and soon decided to adopt a child from there
Tomb Raider
Angelina Jolie once spoke about the special moment when Maddox "out of the blue" called Brad Pitt as dad after taking his time to bond with the actor
Brad Pitt
After Maddox moved to college, he was reportedly asked whether dad Brad Pitt would visit him but due to their strained relationship, he said, "I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening."
Strained Relationship
Angelina has been known to be a doting mom to her kids and when Maddox left for South Korea to attend college, she said, "It’s hard but actually really exciting! He’s ready and he’s so smart."
Proud Mom
Maddox reportedly shares a great bond with his siblings including Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Vivienne and Knox
Siblings
Just like his mom, Maddox also has tattoos and they were first spotted by fans in a candid snap of him and Angelina from the Vogue 2021 photoshoot
Tattoos
Jolie’s eldest son studies Bio-Chemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea. He joined the college in August 2019
College
Reports suggested that Maddox wanted to drop Pitt from his surname and legally change his last name to Jolie
Surname
In 2017, Maddox worked as an executive producer for First They Killed My Father. The screenplay is based on an autobiography by a Cambodian author
Executive Producer
