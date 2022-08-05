Heading 3

Maddox Jolie-Ptt: Unknown Facts

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Maddox-Jolie Pitt was reportedly born as Rath Vibol on 5th Aug 2001 in Cambodia. His name was later changed after Angelina adopted him

Birth

Angelina Jolie shot for Tomb Raider in Cambodia and fell in love with the country and soon decided to adopt a child from there

Tomb Raider

Angelina Jolie once spoke about the special moment when Maddox "out of the blue" called Brad Pitt as dad after taking his time to bond with the actor

Brad Pitt

After Maddox moved to college, he was reportedly asked whether dad Brad Pitt would visit him but due to their strained relationship, he said, "I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening."

Strained Relationship

Angelina has been known to be a doting mom to her kids and when Maddox left for  South Korea to attend college, she said, "It’s hard but actually really exciting! He’s ready and he’s so smart."

Proud Mom

Maddox reportedly shares a great bond with his siblings including Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Vivienne and Knox

Siblings

Just like his mom, Maddox also has tattoos and they were first spotted by fans in a candid snap of him and Angelina from the Vogue 2021 photoshoot

Tattoos

Jolie’s eldest son studies Bio-Chemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea. He joined the college in August 2019

College

Reports suggested that Maddox wanted to drop Pitt from his surname and legally change his last name to Jolie

Surname

In 2017, Maddox worked as an executive producer for First They Killed My Father. The screenplay is based on an autobiography by a Cambodian author

Executive Producer

