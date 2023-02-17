FEB 17, 2023
Madhavan-Sarita:
An affair to remember
One of the most celebrated stars in the South, R Madhavan, and his better half, Sarita Birje have been enjoying marital bliss for more than two decades now
A memorable tale of love
Their love story is as unique as the couple itself. Let us take a look at their inspiring love journey
Love story
R Madhavan with his family
Star Kid: R Madhavan's son Vedaant
It might be exciting to know that these two knew each other long before the actor joined the entertainment industry
A long saga
He met his future wife in the most filmy way. Their paths crossed when he was a teacher and Sarija became his student
Jab we met
She attended one of his public speaking/communication workshops in Kolhapur as Sarita was an aspiring air hostess back then
A student-teacher affair
After one of the sessions, she came up to Maddy and asked him out for dinner. The Rocketry fame actor said yes without wasting any time
First date
Ever since then, these two started dating each other and their courtship lasted for 8 long years
Courtship
R Madhavan and Sarita finally got married in 1999 in a traditional Tamil wedding
Happily ever after
The star made his name in the entertainment industry after his marriage with Sarita
The taste of success
The couple is blessed with a son, Vedant Madhavan, who is a budding athlete
Proud parents
