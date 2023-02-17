Heading 3

FEB 17, 2023

Madhavan-Sarita:
An affair to remember

One of the most celebrated stars in the South, R Madhavan, and his better half, Sarita Birje have been enjoying marital bliss for more than two decades now

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

A memorable tale of love

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Their love story is as unique as the couple itself. Let us take a look at their inspiring love journey

Love story

R Madhavan with his family

Star Kid: R Madhavan's son Vedaant

It might be exciting to know that these two knew each other long before the actor joined the entertainment industry

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

A long saga

He met his future wife in the most filmy way. Their paths crossed when he was a teacher and Sarija became his student

Image: Sarita Birje Instagram

Jab we met

She attended one of his public speaking/communication workshops in Kolhapur as Sarita was an aspiring air hostess back then

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

A student-teacher affair

After one of the sessions, she came up to Maddy and asked him out for dinner. The Rocketry fame actor said yes without wasting any time

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

First date

Ever since then, these two started dating each other and their courtship lasted for 8 long years

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Courtship

R Madhavan and Sarita finally got married in 1999 in a traditional Tamil wedding

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Happily ever after

The star made his name in the entertainment industry after his marriage with Sarita

Image: Sarita Birje Instagram

The taste of success

The couple is blessed with a son, Vedant Madhavan, who is a budding athlete

Image: Sarita Birje Instagram

Proud parents

