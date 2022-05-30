Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit in dreamy white outfits

Joyce Joyson

MAY 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit has a magnetic aura around her that channels into whatever she wears as seen in this white saree lined with a golden embroidered border and blue printed blouse

Effuses elegance

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Having said that, we feel she is the reigning queen of ethnic outfits and here she rolls out the floral charm in a white multi-coloured embroidered lehenga doused in sequins and mirror-work

Floral allure

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Adding a jolt of fun to her look, the actress went for a tie-dye white and black lehenga featuring a jacket-style embroidered blouse, voluminous skirt and black dupatta

Tie-dye fun

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

If you haven't noticed, Madhuri has a spot for whites like this chevron-patterned, chikanakari skirt styled with a lace blouse

Chikankari lehenga

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Just no one can pull off a saree look like the way Madhuri does it! She looked incredible in sheer organza, floral embroidered drape and sleeveless blouse

Sheer saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Looking like a modern-day princess in this pristine white lehenga comprising of a net voluminous skirt and a halter neckline blouse with pleated details

Whimsical white

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Next, she went for a white and red saree that came with floral embroidered borders styled with a traditional red blouse

Saree love

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl spells grace in this intricately embroidered white anarkali paired with a matching dupatta

Graceful to the core

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The beauty elevated her style by teaming a classic white saree bearing a rusty embroidered border with a sleeveless black blouse

Classic white drape

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Lastly, she looked stunningly beautiful in a pristine white anarkali with golden borders and a matching dupatta

Absolute beauty

