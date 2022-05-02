FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 03, 2022
Madhuri Dixit’s colourful lehengas
Splendid in Yellow
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Madhuri Dixit looks all kinds of beautiful in a splendid yellow lehenga embroidered set designed by Label Anushree
She took the glam quotient up a notch higher in a sparkly green lehenga set by Manish Malhotra
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Glamming Things Up
Summery and breezy, this lilac lehenga with sequins, mirror work and gota patti detailing in shades of purple, coral, icy blue and mustard yellow is a sartorial treat!
Summery Shades
Image: Ami Patel instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl looked strikingly beautiful in a blue Torani lehenga featuring painterly prints of roses, hydrangeas, foliage and birds in shades of pink, red, orange and green
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Bright In Blue
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She exuded elegance in a summery green lehenga with intricate embroidery work all over it
Breezy Look
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She was a sight to behold in this bright yellow lehenga that came with a colourful mirror-work choli and added a burst of colours to the outfit
Bright & Beautiful
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Her white lehenga stood out because of the bold and colourful floral prints on it
Colourful Florals
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Madhuri chose to keep things glamorous by picking out a butter yellow sequined lehenga
Sequins For The Win
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
She looked every inch pretty in a colourful red floral lehenga by Shehlaa Khan
Pretty In Red
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
She was the epitome of grace in a beautiful floral lehenga by Aisha Rao
Graceful As Always
