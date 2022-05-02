FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAY 03, 2022

Madhuri Dixit’s colourful lehengas

Splendid in Yellow

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Madhuri Dixit looks all kinds of beautiful in a splendid yellow lehenga embroidered set designed by Label Anushree

She took the glam quotient up a notch higher in a sparkly green lehenga set by Manish Malhotra

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Glamming Things Up

Summery and breezy, this lilac lehenga with sequins, mirror work and gota patti detailing in shades of purple, coral, icy blue and mustard yellow is a sartorial treat!

Summery Shades

Image: Ami Patel instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl looked strikingly beautiful in a blue Torani lehenga featuring painterly prints of roses, hydrangeas, foliage and birds in shades of pink, red, orange and green

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Bright In Blue

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She exuded elegance in a summery green lehenga with intricate embroidery work all over it

Breezy Look 

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She was a sight to behold in this bright yellow lehenga that came with a colourful mirror-work choli and added a burst of colours to the outfit

Bright & Beautiful

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Her white lehenga stood out because of the bold and colourful floral prints on it

Colourful Florals

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Madhuri chose to keep things glamorous by picking out a butter yellow sequined lehenga

Sequins For The Win

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

She looked every inch pretty in a colourful red floral lehenga by Shehlaa Khan

Pretty In Red

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram 

She was the epitome of grace in a beautiful floral lehenga by Aisha Rao

Graceful As Always

