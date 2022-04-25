Entertainment
Saloni Arora
apr 25, 2022
Heading 3
Madhuri Dixit’s family moments
Trip to Florence
Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene enjoyed their trip to Florence with their son
The parents reunited with their elder son Arin in the US, where he is currently pursuing his higher studies
Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram
Reunion
Proud parents shared a glimpse of their elder son Arin Nene graduating high school
Proud Parents
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri couldn't hide her joy even through the mask as her son returned to India to celebrate Christmas with family
Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram
Joy
Appreciation Post
Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram
Dr Shriram Nene smiles with wifey Madhuri Dixit in this memorable click. He calls her his ‘right person’
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri loves her son and is often seen treating fans with throwback gems
Priceless Throwback
Image: Madhuri Dixit Twitter
The Dil To Pagal Hai actor, who is extremely close to her mother, celebrated her 89th birthday with a bang
Madhuri’s mom
Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram
The power couple is quite adventurous and this throwback glimpse is from the time when the two decided to learn scuba diving
Scuba Lessons
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Pet Carmello
Madhuri Dixit’s bond with her four-legged companion is unique and beautiful
Video: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram
Forever bond
Here’s a glimpse into the family’s cheerful moments from the past few years
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Yami Gautam's monochrome outfit looks