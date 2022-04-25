Entertainment

apr 25, 2022

Madhuri Dixit’s family moments

Trip to Florence

Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene enjoyed their trip to Florence with their son

The parents reunited with their elder son Arin in the US, where he is currently pursuing his higher studies

Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram

Reunion

Proud parents shared a glimpse of their elder son Arin Nene graduating high school

Proud Parents

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Madhuri couldn't hide her joy even through the mask as her son returned to India to celebrate Christmas with family

Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram

Joy

Appreciation Post

Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram

Dr Shriram Nene smiles with wifey Madhuri Dixit in this memorable click. He calls her his ‘right person’

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri loves her son and is often seen treating fans with throwback gems

Priceless Throwback

Image: Madhuri Dixit Twitter

The Dil To Pagal Hai actor, who is extremely close to her mother, celebrated her 89th birthday with a bang

Madhuri’s mom

Image: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram

The power couple is quite adventurous and this throwback glimpse is from the time when the two decided to learn scuba diving

Scuba Lessons

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Pet Carmello

Madhuri Dixit’s bond with her four-legged companion is unique and beautiful

Video: Dr Shriram Nene Instagram

Forever bond

Here’s a glimpse into the family’s cheerful moments from the past few years

