Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 17, 2024

Madhuri Dixit VS Vidya Balan in BB 3 


Earlier, Pinkvilla reported about the casting of Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Images: Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan’s Instagram

And now we have learned an exciting update that the makers are set to bring a dance battle between the two super-talented B'town divas

Images: Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Exciting Update

As per reports, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are planning an epic dance battle on the new rendition of Ami Je Tomar ft. Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan

Images: Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Madhuri Dixit VS Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has joined the cast to reprise her iconic character, Manjulika in the upcoming instalment 

Vidya as OG Manjulika

Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Although the character details of Madhuri Dixit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are yet to be revealed, speculations are rife that she is also playing a spirit

Madhuri as Another Spirit? 

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is taking the legacy of Bhool Bhulaiyaa forward with its threequel 

The Lead Actor

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Animal Sensation Triptii Dimri is the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie 

The Lead Actress

Image: Triptii Dimri’s Instagram

Anees Bazmee has written the script and he is presently helming the much-awaited horror-comedy 

The Director

Image: Anees Bazmee’s Instagram

The popular track from Bhool Bhulaiyaa attained an iconic status that was re-created in BB 2. The makers are now gearing up for its 3.0 version 

Ami Je Tomar legacy

Video: Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Release Date

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here