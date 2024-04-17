Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 17, 2024
Madhuri Dixit VS Vidya Balan in BB 3
Earlier, Pinkvilla reported about the casting of Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Images: Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan’s Instagram
And now we have learned an exciting update that the makers are set to bring a dance battle between the two super-talented B'town divas
Images: Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Exciting Update
As per reports, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are planning an epic dance battle on the new rendition of Ami Je Tomar ft. Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan
Images: Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Madhuri Dixit VS Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan has joined the cast to reprise her iconic character, Manjulika in the upcoming instalment
Vidya as OG Manjulika
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Although the character details of Madhuri Dixit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are yet to be revealed, speculations are rife that she is also playing a spirit
Madhuri as Another Spirit?
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Kartik Aaryan is taking the legacy of Bhool Bhulaiyaa forward with its threequel
The Lead Actor
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Animal Sensation Triptii Dimri is the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie
The Lead Actress
Image: Triptii Dimri’s Instagram
Anees Bazmee has written the script and he is presently helming the much-awaited horror-comedy
The Director
Image: Anees Bazmee’s Instagram
The popular track from Bhool Bhulaiyaa attained an iconic status that was re-created in BB 2. The makers are now gearing up for its 3.0 version
Ami Je Tomar legacy
Video: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Release Date
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024
