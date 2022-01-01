Madhuri Dixit’s
best saree looks
SEPT 21, 2022
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Regal in blue
Madhuri aces the Instagram trend with perfection. She looks stunning in this royal-blue saree with stripes
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Simply gorgeous in white
The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood exudes simplicity and grace in this visually-pleasing white saree with a heavily-embroidered blouse
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Enchanting in midnight blue
The actress looks enchanting in this fusion-inspired midnight-blue saree. The embellished blouse is to die-for!
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Red siren
In this video, Madhuri is seen donning a beautiful red saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Alluring in black
Madhuri Dixit looks absolutely alluring in this picture, as she dons a pretty black saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Timeless in ivory
Madhuri Dixit looks absolutely timeless in her ivory saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Bewitching in black
Here is another instance when Madhuri Dixit absolutely slayed in her black transparent saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looks like an absolute stunner as she dons this blue saree with multicoloured floral accents on it
Floral stunner
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Maharashtrian beauty
Madhuri dishes off the perfect ethnic vibes with this green and orange saree which she wore at Ganesh Chaturthi
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Glittery silver
The actress served looks as she wore this beautiful glittery silver saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Beauty in red
Here is another instance when Madhuri looked breathtaking in a pretty red saree
