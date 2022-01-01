Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit’s

best saree looks

Priyakshi Sharma

SEPT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Regal in blue

Madhuri aces the Instagram trend with perfection. She looks stunning in this royal-blue saree with stripes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Simply gorgeous in white

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood exudes simplicity and grace in this visually-pleasing white saree with a heavily-embroidered blouse

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Enchanting in midnight blue

The actress looks enchanting in this fusion-inspired midnight-blue saree. The embellished blouse is to die-for!

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Red siren

In this video, Madhuri is seen donning a beautiful red saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Alluring in black

Madhuri Dixit looks absolutely alluring in this picture, as she dons a pretty black saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Timeless in ivory

Madhuri Dixit looks absolutely timeless in her ivory saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Bewitching in black

Here is another instance when Madhuri Dixit absolutely slayed in her black transparent saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looks like an absolute stunner as she dons this blue saree with multicoloured floral accents on it

Floral stunner

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Maharashtrian beauty

Madhuri dishes off the perfect ethnic vibes with this green and orange saree which she wore at Ganesh Chaturthi

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Glittery silver

The actress served looks as she wore this beautiful glittery silver saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Beauty in red

Here is another instance when Madhuri looked breathtaking in a pretty red saree

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha-Siddhanth Kapoor’s sibling love

Click Here