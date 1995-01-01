Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit's

leading men

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Anil Kapoor

Madhuri paired up with Kapoor in around 13 films. Some of them are Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Hifazat, etc

Image: Pinkvilla

Salman Khan

Salman and Madhuri paired up for the first time in 1991 for the film Saajan and then, they delivered the blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in 1994

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan

This onscreen pair gave several hit movies including Dil To Pagal Hai, Anjaam, Koyla and others

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan

Madhuri and Aamir did only two movies Dil (1990) and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin (1990), which are unforgettable

Image: Pinkvilla

Sanjay Dutt

The Dhak Dhak Girl and Sanju Baba were a blockbuster jodi and worked in films such as Khal Nayak, Saajan, Thanedaar, etc

Image: Pinkvilla

Jackie Shroff

They acted in around 12 movies together including Khal Nayak, 100 Days, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Sangeet, etc

Image: Pinkvilla

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay and Madhuri worked in movies such as Raja and Mohabbat. They also reunited for the web series The Fame Game

Image: Pinkvilla

They shared the screen space in movies such as Pyar Ka Devta, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, among others

Mithun Chakraborty

Image: Pinkvilla

Rishi Kapoor

They worked in one of the iconic movies Prem Granth, which released in 1995

Image: Pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar

Madhuri and Akshay worked in Aarzoo and Dil To Pagal Hai

