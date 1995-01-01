Madhuri Dixit's
Anil Kapoor
Madhuri paired up with Kapoor in around 13 films. Some of them are Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Hifazat, etc
Salman Khan
Salman and Madhuri paired up for the first time in 1991 for the film Saajan and then, they delivered the blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in 1994
Shah Rukh Khan
This onscreen pair gave several hit movies including Dil To Pagal Hai, Anjaam, Koyla and others
Aamir Khan
Madhuri and Aamir did only two movies Dil (1990) and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin (1990), which are unforgettable
Sanjay Dutt
The Dhak Dhak Girl and Sanju Baba were a blockbuster jodi and worked in films such as Khal Nayak, Saajan, Thanedaar, etc
Jackie Shroff
They acted in around 12 movies together including Khal Nayak, 100 Days, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Sangeet, etc
Sanjay Kapoor
Sanjay and Madhuri worked in movies such as Raja and Mohabbat. They also reunited for the web series The Fame Game
They shared the screen space in movies such as Pyar Ka Devta, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, among others
Mithun Chakraborty
Rishi Kapoor
They worked in one of the iconic movies Prem Granth, which released in 1995
Akshay Kumar
Madhuri and Akshay worked in Aarzoo and Dil To Pagal Hai
