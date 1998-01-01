Heading 3

Madhuri to Karisma:

Beauties from ‘90s

Priyakshi Sharma

SEPT 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Born into the legendary Kapoor Khandaan of Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor made her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi

Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Raveena Tandon

Raveena has featured in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Mohra, Satta, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and more. She was recently seen in KGF Chapter 2

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla was awarded for her performance in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, where she featured alongside Aamir Khan.

Photo: Pinkvilla

 Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji had her first commercial success with Ghulam (1998), and then she had her breakthrough performance with Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Preity Zinta

Although Preity has remained away from the silver screen for quite a few years now, she continues to be the crush of many hearts

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol

Kajol made her acting debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi. The following year she was part of the highly successful movie Baazigar with Shah Rukh Khan

Video: Sonali Bendre Instagram

Sonali Bendre

The beautiful Sonali Bendre, who was recently seen in The Broken News, continues to rule hearts with her charismatic beauty and persona

Image: Urmila Matondkar Instagram

Urmila Matondkar has featured in hit films like Rangeela, Satya, Judaai, and more

Urmila Matondkar

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

This list would not be complete without mentioning the mesmerizing Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit

Image: Tabu Instagram

Tabu

Tabu made her debut alongside Rishi Kapoor in the film Pehla Pehla Pyaar. She received recognition and limelight with the 1994 film Vijaypath

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who was recently seen in Nikamma, made her acting debut with the highly successful thriller Baazigar (1993) alongside Shah Rukh Khan

