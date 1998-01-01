Madhuri to Karisma:
Beauties from ‘90s
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Born into the legendary Kapoor Khandaan of Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor made her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Raveena Tandon
Raveena has featured in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Mohra, Satta, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and more. She was recently seen in KGF Chapter 2
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla was awarded for her performance in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, where she featured alongside Aamir Khan.
Photo: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji had her first commercial success with Ghulam (1998), and then she had her breakthrough performance with Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Preity Zinta
Although Preity has remained away from the silver screen for quite a few years now, she continues to be the crush of many hearts
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol
Kajol made her acting debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi. The following year she was part of the highly successful movie Baazigar with Shah Rukh Khan
Video: Sonali Bendre Instagram
Sonali Bendre
The beautiful Sonali Bendre, who was recently seen in The Broken News, continues to rule hearts with her charismatic beauty and persona
Image: Urmila Matondkar Instagram
Urmila Matondkar has featured in hit films like Rangeela, Satya, Judaai, and more
Urmila Matondkar
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
This list would not be complete without mentioning the mesmerizing Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit
Image: Tabu Instagram
Tabu
Tabu made her debut alongside Rishi Kapoor in the film Pehla Pehla Pyaar. She received recognition and limelight with the 1994 film Vijaypath
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, who was recently seen in Nikamma, made her acting debut with the highly successful thriller Baazigar (1993) alongside Shah Rukh Khan
