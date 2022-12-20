Heading 3

Mahesh Babu and Namrata get romantic

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 20, 2022

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Just look at the Spyder star making his lady love blush as they are off on a flight

Off we go!

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Namrata and Mahesh Babu pose on the streets of New York during one of their family holidays

On a beautiful journey

Image: Namrata Instagram

Take a look at this adorable couple hugging each other during their family vacay in Switzerland

Hug buddied

Image: Namrata Instagram

The former beauty queen took a selfie with her hubby as the two twin in black

Selfie game strong

Image: Namrata Instagram

The lovebirds enjoy a fun lunch with their two munchkins Sitara and Gautham

Family lunches

Image: Namrata Instagram

Namrata plants a kiss on her husband Mahesh Babu's cheek in this precious old picture

A peck on the cheek

Image: Namrata Instagram

The power couple poses for another beautiful picture as Mahesh Babu kisses his better half

Love you now and always!

Couple goals

Image: Namrata Instagram

Another stunning picture of the duo just shelling couple goals

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

A polaroid of the two looking love-struck as they fly 42000 feet above sea level

Love for polaroids

Image: Namrata Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata look so-in love in this throwback picture as the two twin in white

Throwback diaries

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's dramatic ensembles

Click Here