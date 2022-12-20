DEC 20, 2022
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Just look at the Spyder star making his lady love blush as they are off on a flight
Off we go!
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Namrata and Mahesh Babu pose on the streets of New York during one of their family holidays
On a beautiful journey
Image: Namrata Instagram
Take a look at this adorable couple hugging each other during their family vacay in Switzerland
Hug buddied
Image: Namrata Instagram
The former beauty queen took a selfie with her hubby as the two twin in black
Selfie game strong
Image: Namrata Instagram
The lovebirds enjoy a fun lunch with their two munchkins Sitara and Gautham
Family lunches
Image: Namrata Instagram
Namrata plants a kiss on her husband Mahesh Babu's cheek in this precious old picture
A peck on the cheek
Image: Namrata Instagram
The power couple poses for another beautiful picture as Mahesh Babu kisses his better half
Love you now and always!
Couple goals
Image: Namrata Instagram
Another stunning picture of the duo just shelling couple goals
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
A polaroid of the two looking love-struck as they fly 42000 feet above sea level
Love for polaroids
Image: Namrata Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata look so-in love in this throwback picture as the two twin in white
Throwback diaries
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's dramatic ensembles