Heading 3

Mahesh Babu easy-going looks

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu, although being the biggest superstar of Tollywood, he maintains a very easy-going style that can easily be recreated

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu doesn't go high branded outfits, but keeps it very easy and simple. His go-to outfits are basic jeans and casual shirts

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Mahesh Babu is the definition of good looks and this pic is proof of it. Just a basic shirt and jeans and he totally nailed it

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Superstar Mahesh Babu sported a formal and beard look and his intense expressions are only adding oodles of raw charm. He is ruling hearts yet again and how!

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Mahesh Babu showed how to keep it casual yet charming in basic blue jeans and a shirt for an airport look

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Mahesh Babu gave winter fashion goals as he looked his charming best in a blue sweatshirt and denim jeans with shoes

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Mahesh Babu wore dark blue jeans and paired them up with a sky blue polo t-shirt. He showed minimal fashion is the best

Image: Kamlesh Nand

As always, Mahesh Babu looked charming, this time in an orange shirt that he teamed with denim. The bright colour made him stand out

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu definitely knows how to just keep it simple and stand out. He dressed up in black tee and jeans for a double date with his wife

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: RRam Charan & Upasana travel diaries

Click Here