Mahesh Babu easy-going looks
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu, although being the biggest superstar of Tollywood, he maintains a very easy-going style that can easily be recreated
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu doesn't go high branded outfits, but keeps it very easy and simple. His go-to outfits are basic jeans and casual shirts
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Mahesh Babu is the definition of good looks and this pic is proof of it. Just a basic shirt and jeans and he totally nailed it
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Superstar Mahesh Babu sported a formal and beard look and his intense expressions are only adding oodles of raw charm. He is ruling hearts yet again and how!
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Mahesh Babu showed how to keep it casual yet charming in basic blue jeans and a shirt for an airport look
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Mahesh Babu gave winter fashion goals as he looked his charming best in a blue sweatshirt and denim jeans with shoes
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Mahesh Babu wore dark blue jeans and paired them up with a sky blue polo t-shirt. He showed minimal fashion is the best
Image: Kamlesh Nand
As always, Mahesh Babu looked charming, this time in an orange shirt that he teamed with denim. The bright colour made him stand out
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu definitely knows how to just keep it simple and stand out. He dressed up in black tee and jeans for a double date with his wife
