Mahesh Babu & Namrata’s romantic moments
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar define relationship goals and will make you believe in true love
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Besides being an amazing actor, Mahesh Babu has proved to be the best husband and doting father. They are truly the epitome of love and look flawless together!
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata share a happy laugh with each other as they enjoy each other’s company
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Back in 2018, the picture gained a lot of momentum on social media and fans were in awe of their favourite couple
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Sitara flaunted her photography skills as she shared a pic of Namrata flaunting her big smile in the background of Mahesh Babu who is blurred
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu plants a kiss on Namrata's wife as Gautam and Sitara try to fit in the frame while their friend clicked a pic. The couple has proved that when in Paris, love is all you need
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Namrata Shirodkar shared a beautiful photo of Mahesh Babu hugging her with a sweet caption, "St. Moritz it is!! Nothing compares to you!."
Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s candid pic is the cutest as he wrapped in each other’s arms. is all things cute and lovable
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The former Miss India shared a rather loved-up and mushy photo featuring her and Mahesh, as the two embraces each other
