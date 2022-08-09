Heading 3

Mahesh Babu & Namrata’s romantic moments

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar define relationship goals and will make you believe in true love

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Besides being an amazing actor, Mahesh Babu has proved to be the best husband and doting father. They are truly the epitome of love and look flawless together!

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata share a happy laugh with each other as they enjoy each other’s company

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Back in 2018, the picture gained a lot of momentum on social media and fans were in awe of their favourite couple

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Sitara flaunted her photography skills as she shared a pic of Namrata flaunting her big smile in the background of Mahesh Babu who is blurred

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu plants a kiss on Namrata's wife as  Gautam and Sitara try to fit in the frame while their friend clicked a pic. The couple has proved that when in Paris, love is all you need

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shared a beautiful photo of Mahesh Babu hugging her with a sweet caption, "St. Moritz it is!! Nothing compares to you!."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s candid pic is the cutest as he wrapped in each other’s arms. is all things cute and lovable

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The former Miss India shared a rather loved-up and mushy photo featuring her and Mahesh, as the two embraces each other

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nithya's powerdressing cues in pantsuits

Click Here