Priyanka Goud
apr 30, 2022
Mahesh Babu’s family pics
Family man
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu is not only a versatile actor but also a doting family, who never leaves a moment to spend quality time with his kids and wife
Family album worthy pic
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
This pic of Mahesh Babu posing with his wife and kids as they enjoy in Paris with a friend makes for a perfect family album
Mahesh Babu spends with Sitara, Gautam and his pet dog and they make for a perfect family portrait
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Happy family
Namrata and Mahesh Babu get clicked with their children, wearing winter coats as they go on a vacation together enjoying chilly weather
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Family vacation
The family of four pose together for the camera while they have happy faces on, proving that they are very close with each other
Happy faces
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh share a candid picture of themselves and their children goofing around with each other while bursting into huge laughter
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Candid clicks
Togetherness
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
A happy family pic from their 17 years wedding anniversary celebrations
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and kids Gautam and Sitara pose for a perfect selfie in the backdrop of the Swiss Alps
Selfie time
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The Ghattamaneni family looks stunning and makes for a perfect family as they pose amid the breathtaking view of Burj Khalifa in Dubai
New beginning
