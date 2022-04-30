Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

apr 30, 2022

Heading 3

Mahesh Babu’s family pics

Family man

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu is not only a versatile actor but also a doting family, who never leaves a moment to spend quality time with his kids and wife

Family album worthy pic

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

This pic of Mahesh Babu posing with his wife and kids as they enjoy in Paris with a friend makes for a perfect family album

Mahesh Babu spends with Sitara, Gautam and his pet dog and they make for a perfect family portrait

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Happy family

Namrata and Mahesh Babu get clicked with their children, wearing winter coats as they go on a vacation together enjoying chilly weather

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Family vacation

The family of four pose together for the camera while they have happy faces on, proving that they are very close with each other

Happy faces

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh share a candid picture of themselves and their children goofing around with each other while bursting into huge laughter

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Candid clicks

Togetherness

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

A happy family pic from their 17 years wedding anniversary celebrations

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and kids Gautam and Sitara pose for a perfect selfie in the backdrop of the Swiss Alps

Selfie time

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The Ghattamaneni family looks stunning and makes for a perfect family as they pose amid the breathtaking view of Burj Khalifa in Dubai

New beginning

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Tamannaah Bhatia makeup looks

Click Here