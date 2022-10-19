Heading 3

Mahesh Babu & Sitara's adorable pics

Priyanka Goud

OCT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The father and daughter duo Mahesh Babu and Sitara constantly manage to stay in the limelight. Their adorable pics often go viral and also set major goals

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Daughter's Day

on the occasion of Daughter's Day, he dedicated an adorable post with a lovely candid pic

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu is a proud dad as his daughter Sitara made her first television appearance on a dance reality show. He also penned a heartwarming note

Proud father

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

This adorable father and daughter picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara is all about spending quality time with each other and bonding

Happy times

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shared goofy photos of her teasing and troubling him and it's all things cute

Goofy at best

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

A happy and candid picture of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara in a playful mood. Best father and daughter duo

Partners in crime

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The father-daughter duo jumped with joy as they will get more time to spend together when the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. The sheer happiness in pic says it all

Cute father and daughter duo

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Sitara play a tongue twister game and it’s all about happiness. Their bond is a pure father and daughter goals

Pure happiness

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The father and daughter posing for a mirror selfie is all things cute. Sitara is a carbon copy of Mahesh Babu

Selfie time

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna’s cute selfies

Click Here