Heading 3
Mahesh Babu & Sitara's adorable pics
Priyanka Goud
OCT 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The father and daughter duo Mahesh Babu and Sitara constantly manage to stay in the limelight. Their adorable pics often go viral and also set major goals
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Daughter's Day
on the occasion of Daughter's Day, he dedicated an adorable post with a lovely candid pic
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu is a proud dad as his daughter Sitara made her first television appearance on a dance reality show. He also penned a heartwarming note
Proud father
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
This adorable father and daughter picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara is all about spending quality time with each other and bonding
Happy times
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shared goofy photos of her teasing and troubling him and it's all things cute
Goofy at best
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
A happy and candid picture of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara in a playful mood. Best father and daughter duo
Partners in crime
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The father-daughter duo jumped with joy as they will get more time to spend together when the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. The sheer happiness in pic says it all
Cute father and daughter duo
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Sitara play a tongue twister game and it’s all about happiness. Their bond is a pure father and daughter goals
Pure happiness
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The father and daughter posing for a mirror selfie is all things cute. Sitara is a carbon copy of Mahesh Babu
Selfie time
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna’s cute selfies