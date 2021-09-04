Mahesh Babu’s

family pics

Sep 04, 2021

Mahesh Babu is the fourth of the five children of Telugu actor Krishna and Indira. He followed his father’s footsteps and entered Tollywood at an early age

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's love story is one of our favourites. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of a film, tied the knot in 2005

The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautam and Sitara

Mahesh Babu makes sure to be with his family at every important moment and never misses an opportunity to celebrate life with his family

In this photo, you can see Krishna, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini having a whale of a time celebrating the latter’s birthday

Mahesh Babu loves to have his family in his shooting locations

For his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata shooting, he took his family along to spend time in Goa

The family often indulges in mini-vacations and trips amidst his busy professional life

Their cute family pic from Germany has our hearts

Mahesh Babu revealed in an interview that his family is his biggest strength and we can’t agree more

