Mahesh Babu’s
family pics Sep 04, 2021
Mahesh Babu is the fourth of the five children of Telugu actor Krishna and Indira. He followed his father’s footsteps and entered Tollywood at an early age
Mahesh Babu and Namrata's love story is one of our favourites. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of a film, tied the knot in 2005
The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautam and Sitara
Mahesh Babu makes sure to be with his family at every important moment and never misses an opportunity to celebrate life with his family
In this photo, you can see Krishna, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini having a whale of a time celebrating the latter’s birthday
Mahesh Babu loves to have his family in his shooting locations
For his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata shooting, he took his family along to spend time in Goa
The family often indulges in mini-vacations and trips amidst his busy professional life
Their cute family pic from Germany has our hearts
Mahesh Babu revealed in an interview that his family is his biggest strength and we can’t agree more
