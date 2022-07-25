Heading 3

Mahesh Babu's family vacation pics

Priyanka Goud

JULY 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu is the biggest star of Tollywood and he makes it a point to take a vacation after his heavy schedule

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu, who is a doting family man, always take his time off from shoots and takes vacations with his wife Namrata and kids Sitara and Gautam

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

ROMANTIC TIME

Mahesh Babu shared a new romantic photo with wife Namrata as they posed together on a busy New York street and called it a night

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu looks like bright sunshine as he poses along with his boy Gautam from the recent vacation in Switzerland

HANDSOME BOYS

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Nothing is more fun during a holiday than enjoying good food and that is exactly what is happening here

FAMILY DINNER

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar had a gala time with quality food and good friend during the trip abroad

GOOD FRIENDS & FOOD FRIENDS

Mahesh Babu kisses his better half on the head as she captures the perfect moment with a selfie in during Milan vacation

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

MILAN DIARIES

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh shared a picture with Bill Gates. Describing him as 'one of the greatest visionaries', the actor wrote, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates!

SELFIE WITH BILLIONAIRE

