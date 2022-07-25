Heading 3
Mahesh Babu's family vacation pics
Priyanka Goud
JULY 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu is the biggest star of Tollywood and he makes it a point to take a vacation after his heavy schedule
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu, who is a doting family man, always take his time off from shoots and takes vacations with his wife Namrata and kids Sitara and Gautam
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
ROMANTIC TIME
Mahesh Babu shared a new romantic photo with wife Namrata as they posed together on a busy New York street and called it a night
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu looks like bright sunshine as he poses along with his boy Gautam from the recent vacation in Switzerland
HANDSOME BOYS
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Nothing is more fun during a holiday than enjoying good food and that is exactly what is happening here
FAMILY DINNER
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar had a gala time with quality food and good friend during the trip abroad
GOOD FRIENDS & FOOD FRIENDS
Mahesh Babu kisses his better half on the head as she captures the perfect moment with a selfie in during Milan vacation
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
MILAN DIARIES
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh shared a picture with Bill Gates. Describing him as 'one of the greatest visionaries', the actor wrote, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates!
SELFIE WITH BILLIONAIRE
