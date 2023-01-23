Heading 3

JAN 23, 2023

Mahesh Babu-Namrata: Love at first sight

Mahesh Babu and Namrata are one of the most adored couples in the South film industry

A perfect fit

Even after being married for more than 15 years, these two continue to shell couple goals

Couple goals

Their magical love story is also something out of a fairytale. It was love at first sight for the couple

A fairytale love story

From the time they met one another back in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi, they shared an undeniable connection

Love at first sight

Giving in to their feelings, Mahesh Babu and Namrata eventually started spending a lot of time together on the sets

Making memories

By the time the shoot for Vamsi was over, these two began to date each other

Start of an epic love story

The two happily continued dating each other for four years, however, they kept their relationship away from the media glare

A secret affair

For those who do not know, Mahesh Babu's sister was the one who disclosed their relationship to their parents

Making it official

Mahesh Babu and Namrata finally tied the knot in 2005. Post their wedding, Namrata quit acting to raise a family

Taking the plunge

Now, the couple is the proud parents to two lovely kids, their son Gautam and their daughter Sitara

A picture-perfect family

