JAN 23, 2023
Mahesh Babu-Namrata: Love at first sight
Image: Namrata Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata are one of the most adored couples in the South film industry
A perfect fit
Image: Namrata Instagram
Even after being married for more than 15 years, these two continue to shell couple goals
Couple goals
Image: Namrata Instagram
Their magical love story is also something out of a fairytale. It was love at first sight for the couple
A fairytale love story
From the time they met one another back in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi, they shared an undeniable connection
Image: Namrata Instagram
Love at first sight
Image: Namrata Instagra
Giving in to their feelings, Mahesh Babu and Namrata eventually started spending a lot of time together on the sets
Making memories
By the time the shoot for Vamsi was over, these two began to date each other
Start of an epic love story
Image: Namrata Instagram
The two happily continued dating each other for four years, however, they kept their relationship away from the media glare
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
A secret affair
For those who do not know, Mahesh Babu's sister was the one who disclosed their relationship to their parents
Image: Namrata Instagram
Making it official
Mahesh Babu and Namrata finally tied the knot in 2005. Post their wedding, Namrata quit acting to raise a family
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Taking the plunge
Now, the couple is the proud parents to two lovely kids, their son Gautam and their daughter Sitara
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
A picture-perfect family
