DEC 24, 2022
Mahesh Babu is one of the highest paid actor in South, Reportedly, the superstar's net worth is Rs 244 crores
Highest paid actor
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu leads a lavish lifestyle with a luxurious home, holidays, and high-end cars from the income earned from his films and brand endorsements
King size life
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu lives with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara in the posh Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad. The adobe is no less than a five-star hotel and is worth Rs 28 crores
Lavish house
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu is one of the very few celebrities to own a private jet in Tollywood. For shoots and holidays, the actor often flies in his own aircraft
Owner of private jet
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
If not on film sets, one can definitely find Mahesh Babu with his family on holidays. The actor loves vacationing with his family in stunning locales around the globe
Exotic vacations
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu owns multiple luxury cars. The superstar's garage consists of high-end cars like Audi, Range Rover Vogue,BMW 730Ld and Mercedes
Posh cars
Top remuneration
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu is an A-league actor in Tollywood. He reportedly charges Rs 50-80 crores as remuneration, as per GQ
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Apart from being an actor, Mahesh Babu is also a businessman. He launched a clothing brand, owns a production house (GMB) and is also co-owner of a luxurious multiplex theater, AMB Cinemas
Business Man
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu donates 30% of his annual income to charitable causes and also sponsored cardiac surgery for more than 1000 children so far
Philanthropist
