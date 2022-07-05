Heading 3
Mahhi Vij's best moments with Tara
Arushi Srivastava
July 05, 2022
TELEVISION
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2011 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2019. Mahhi is very attached to her daughter and loves to pamper
Pampering
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
Tara is almost three years old now and Mahhi wants her to enjoy new experiences, so she took her to beach. There are seen enjoying the view
Enjoying at beach
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
Mahhi makes sure to involve Tara is activities to make her physically and mentally strong. Here they are seen doing activities with kitchen utensils
Fun kitchen activities
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
In the video, Tara is down with fever, but her energy is not down. She is seen giggling and making Mahhi laugh with her
Mahhi cheering an ill Tara
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
Tara looks adorable in a multicolour swimsuit as she plays around with Mahhi at the pool
Enjoying at pool
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
Mahhi revealed in her video that Tara has found an innovative way of giving medicine to her when she is sick
Tara giving medicine to Mahhi
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
The mother-daughter duo make videos on trending songs, and here, Tara tries to lipsync with her mother
Lipsyncing with Tara
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
In the video, Mahhi and Tara are seen in the kids play area, where Tara is driving a mini car and Mahhi is sitting behind her
Playtime
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
Mahhi and Jay give Tara the best life as they go on foreign trips
Going for trip
Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram
Mahhi and Tara love to dance together; here, they are seen in traditional outfits as they dance together
Dancing together
