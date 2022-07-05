Heading 3

Mahhi Vij's best moments with Tara

Arushi Srivastava

July 05, 2022

TELEVISION

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2011 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2019. Mahhi is very attached to her daughter and loves to pamper

   Pampering

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

Tara is almost three years old now and Mahhi wants her to enjoy new experiences, so she took her to beach. There are seen enjoying the view

Enjoying at beach

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

Mahhi makes sure to involve Tara is activities to make her physically and mentally strong. Here they are seen doing activities with kitchen utensils

  Fun kitchen activities

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

In the video, Tara is down with fever, but her energy is not down. She is seen giggling and making Mahhi laugh with her

  Mahhi cheering an ill Tara

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

Tara looks adorable in a multicolour swimsuit as she plays around with Mahhi at the pool

 Enjoying at pool

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

Mahhi revealed in her video that Tara has found an innovative way of giving medicine to her when she is sick

 Tara giving                   medicine to Mahhi

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

The mother-daughter duo make videos on trending songs, and here, Tara tries to lipsync with her mother

  Lipsyncing with Tara

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

In the video, Mahhi and Tara are seen in the kids play area, where Tara is driving a mini car and Mahhi is sitting behind her

   Playtime

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

Mahhi and Jay give Tara the best life as they go on foreign trips

   Going for trip

Image Source- Mahhi Vij Instagram

Mahhi and Tara love to dance together; here, they are seen in traditional outfits as they dance together

  Dancing together

