Mahima Chaudhry & daughter's cute photos

Prerna Verma

JUNE 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram

Mahima and her daughter look alike and this video is proof. They look lovely in it

Like mother like daughter

Mesmerising eyes

Indeed Mahima has got pretty eyes and this transition video is beautifully captured by her daughter where you will notice that her daughter too has lovely eyes

The mother-daughter duo are absolute posers and this video is proof

The poser duo

This mother-daughter duo does not compromise on any amount of fun they have

Girls' day out!

Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram

We all know that Mahima and Anupam Kher are good friends. In this picture, we can see Mahima who is accompanied by her daughter, having a gala time

Fun with friends

Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram

Mahima poses with her daughter for an adorable photo

Dynamic duo

Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram

We can see three generations in a frame, Mahima, her daughter and her mother

Childhood memories

Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram

Look at this adorable snap of Mahima holding her daughter when she was 4

Throwback diaries

Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram

Mahima and her daughter love clicking selfies and this picture is proof

Selfie lovers

Video: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram

Mahima and her daughter indulge in some pottery sessions and spend some quality time together

Pottery session

