Heading 3
Mahima Chaudhry & daughter's cute photos
Prerna Verma
JUNE 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
Mahima and her daughter look alike and this video is proof. They look lovely in it
Like mother like daughter
Video: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
Mesmerising eyes
Indeed Mahima has got pretty eyes and this transition video is beautifully captured by her daughter where you will notice that her daughter too has lovely eyes
Video: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
The mother-daughter duo are absolute posers and this video is proof
The poser duo
Video: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
This mother-daughter duo does not compromise on any amount of fun they have
Girls' day out!
Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
We all know that Mahima and Anupam Kher are good friends. In this picture, we can see Mahima who is accompanied by her daughter, having a gala time
Fun with friends
Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
Mahima poses with her daughter for an adorable photo
Dynamic duo
Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
We can see three generations in a frame, Mahima, her daughter and her mother
Childhood memories
Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
Look at this adorable snap of Mahima holding her daughter when she was 4
Throwback diaries
Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
Mahima and her daughter love clicking selfies and this picture is proof
Selfie lovers
Video: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
Mahima and her daughter indulge in some pottery sessions and spend some quality time together
Pottery session
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s love affair with ethnics