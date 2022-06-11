Heading 3
Mahima to Lisa: Stars who beat Cancer
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Anupam Kher Instagram
Mahima made the headlines after Anupam Kher shared a video of her wherein she spoke about her battle with breast cancer. The actress also revealed that she is cancer-free now
Mahima Chaudhry
Image: Sonali Bendre Instagram
Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. Although she has recovered from the deadly disease, the actress revealed that she was left with a 23-inch scar after her cancer surgery
Sonali Bendre
Image: Pinkvilla
Sanjay was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2020 and managed to beat the disease with his willpower and faith
Sanjay Dutt
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and has been quite vocal about her fight against the deadly disease
Tahira Kashyap
Image: Anupam Kher Instagram
Kirron Kher battled multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, last year and the news was shared by Anupam Kher on social media
Kirron Kher
Image: Pinkvilla
Manisha Koirala
The actress had battled ovarian cancer for a while. She was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2012 and emerged as a survivor after beating cancer
Image: Pinkvilla
She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. Lisa stated that the doctor told her the disease was incurable & fatal. She was declared cancer-free after a stem cell transplant
Lisa Ray
Anurag Basu had battled acute promyelocytic leukaemia - a type of blood cancer in 2004. Though doctors gave him 2 months to live, he emerged as a survivor
Anurag Basu
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Nafisa Ali Instagram
In 2018, Nafisa Ali revealed that she was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer. The actress battled it with immense strength and managed to beat the deadly disease
Nafisa Ali
Image: Pinkvilla
In 2018, the renowned filmmaker was also diagnosed with throat cancer. He took the deadly disease head-on and survived
Rakesh Roshan
