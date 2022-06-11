Heading 3

Mahima to Lisa: Stars who beat Cancer

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Anupam Kher Instagram

Mahima made the headlines  after Anupam Kher shared a video of her wherein she spoke about her battle with breast cancer. The actress also revealed that she is cancer-free now

Mahima Chaudhry

Image: Sonali Bendre Instagram

Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. Although she has recovered from the deadly disease, the actress revealed that she was left with a 23-inch scar after her cancer surgery

Sonali Bendre

Image: Pinkvilla

Sanjay was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2020 and managed to beat the disease with his willpower and faith

Sanjay Dutt

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and has been quite vocal about her fight against the deadly disease

Tahira Kashyap

Image: Anupam Kher Instagram

Kirron Kher battled multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, last year and the news was shared by Anupam Kher on social media

Kirron Kher

Image: Pinkvilla

Manisha Koirala

The actress had battled ovarian cancer for a while. She was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2012 and emerged as a survivor after beating cancer

Image: Pinkvilla

She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. Lisa stated that the doctor told her the disease was incurable & fatal. She was declared cancer-free after a stem cell transplant

Lisa Ray

Anurag Basu had battled acute promyelocytic leukaemia - a type of blood cancer in 2004. Though doctors gave him 2 months to live, he emerged as a survivor

Anurag Basu

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Nafisa Ali Instagram

In 2018, Nafisa Ali revealed that she was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer. The actress battled it with immense strength and managed to beat the deadly disease

Nafisa Ali

Image: Pinkvilla

In 2018, the renowned filmmaker was also diagnosed with throat cancer. He took the deadly disease head-on and survived

Rakesh Roshan

