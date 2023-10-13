Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
13 OCTOBER, 2023
Mahira Khan’s 10 best performances
Mahira's portrayal of Khirad in the drama Humsafar alongside Fawad Khan remains an iconic performance. Her emotional depth and chemistry with Fawad made this show a classic
Humsafar (2011)
Image source- IMDb
In Bin Roye, Mahira played Saba, a character who goes through a rollercoaster of emotions. Her performance in this film was a testament to her versatility
Bin Roye (2015)
Image source- IMDb
Mahira made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Her performance as Aasiya was memorable, and she held her own alongside the King of Bollywood
Raees (2017)
Image source- IMDb
Verna showcased Mahira in a bold and intense role, playing a rape survivor seeking justice. Her powerful portrayal highlighted her commitment to socially relevant narratives
Verna (2017)
Image source- IMDb
In this romantic drama, Mahira starred as Noor, an aspiring actress. Her portrayal was charming and relatable, making the character endearing to the audience
Superstar (2019)
Image source- IMDb
Mahira's role as Falak in this drama was a reflection of her acting prowess. She beautifully depicted a woman's spiritual journey and transformation
Shehr-e-Zaat (2012)
Image source- IMDb
Mahira's chemistry with Adnan Malik in Sadqay Tumhare was heartwarming. Her performance as Shanno received critical acclaim
Sadqay Tumhare (2014)
Image source- IMDb
In her debut film, Bol, Mahira played Ayesha, a daughter caught in a tumultuous family. Her performance showcased her potential as a brilliant actress
Image source- IMDb
Bol (2011)
In 7 Din Mohabbat In, Mahira played a lively and eccentric character named Neeli. Her comic timing and charisma shone through in this lighthearted film
Image source- IMDb
7 Din Mohabbat In (2018)
Mahira's role as Saniya in Parey Hut Love was a refreshing take on modern Pakistani women. Her character exuded confidence and independence.
Image source- IMDb
Parey Hut Love (2019)
