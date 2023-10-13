Heading 3

13 OCTOBER, 2023

Mahira Khan’s 10 best performances

Mahira's portrayal of Khirad in the drama Humsafar alongside Fawad Khan remains an iconic performance. Her emotional depth and chemistry with Fawad made this show a classic

Humsafar (2011)

In Bin Roye, Mahira played Saba, a character who goes through a rollercoaster of emotions. Her performance in this film was a testament to her versatility

Bin Roye (2015)

Mahira made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Her performance as Aasiya was memorable, and she held her own alongside the King of Bollywood

Raees (2017)

Verna showcased Mahira in a bold and intense role, playing a rape survivor seeking justice. Her powerful portrayal highlighted her commitment to socially relevant narratives

Verna (2017)

In this romantic drama, Mahira starred as Noor, an aspiring actress. Her portrayal was charming and relatable, making the character endearing to the audience

Superstar (2019)

Mahira's role as Falak in this drama was a reflection of her acting prowess. She beautifully depicted a woman's spiritual journey and transformation

Shehr-e-Zaat (2012)

Mahira's chemistry with Adnan Malik in Sadqay Tumhare was heartwarming. Her performance as Shanno received critical acclaim

Sadqay Tumhare (2014)

In her debut film, Bol, Mahira played Ayesha, a daughter caught in a tumultuous family. Her performance showcased her potential as a brilliant actress

Bol (2011)

In 7 Din Mohabbat In, Mahira played a lively and eccentric character named Neeli. Her comic timing and charisma shone through in this lighthearted film

7 Din Mohabbat In (2018)

Mahira's role as Saniya in Parey Hut Love was a refreshing take on modern Pakistani women. Her character exuded confidence and independence.

Parey Hut Love (2019)

