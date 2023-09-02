Heading 3

Mahira-Mawra: Pakistani actors in B'town

Mahira Khan is a popular Pakistani actress who has also worked in a Bollywood film. The actress played the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees

Mahira Khan

Popular Pakistani actress Saba Qamar essayed the female lead role in Irrfan Khan's starrer Hindi Medium

 Saba Qamar

Mawra Hocane enjoys a loyal fanbase in India because of her performance in the Bollywood film, Sanam Teri Kasam. The film is renewed for a sequel

Mawra Hocane

Well-Known Pakistani actress, Sajal Ali debuted in Bollywood with Sri Devi's Mom where she played the role of her daughter

Sajal Ali

Meesha Shafi comes from Pakistan origin. The actress has started her career in Hollywood with 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist'. She later did an important role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Meesha Shafi

Sara Loren did a couple of projects in Bollywood. The actress debuted with Kajraare in Hindi cinema and worked in films like- Murder 3, Barkha, Fraud Saiyyan and others

 Sara Loren

Popular Pakistani actress Veena Malik has participated in Bigg Boss in 2010. After that she did few films in Bollywood like- Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Gali Gali Mein Chor Hai and others

Veena Malik

Pakistani actress Humaima Mallick essayed the female lead role in Raja Natwarlal opposite Emraan Hashmi

Humaima Malick

Somy Ali dated Salman Khan in the 90's. The Pakistani born actress did several films in Hindi cinema - Krishan Avtaar, Anth, Andolan, Aao Pyaar Karen, Teesra Kaun, Mafia and more

Somy Ali

Salma Agha is one of the well known Pakistani actresses in Bollywood. She got a chance to work with B.R. Chopra in "Nikaah". After that, she did a couple of films in Hindi cinema

Salma Agha

