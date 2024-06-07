Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 07, 2024
Maidaan-Munjya: What's new this weekend?
Dinesh Vijan’s Horror-Comedy drama Munjya starring Sharvari is running in cinemas now
Munjya
Images: Imdb
Images: Imdb
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is now streaming on Netflix
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Ajay Devgn's sports-drama Maidaan is now available on Prime Video
Images: Imdb
Maidaan
Will Smith's Bad Boys 4 is now running in cinemas
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
Images: Imdb
Hindi movie Bajrang Aur Ali is now available to watch in cinemas
Bajrang Aur Ali
Images: Imdb
Tamil movie Ghajini starring Suriya is re-released in theatres this weekend
Ghajini Re-Release
Images: Imdb
Malayalam feel-good romantic-comedy Varshangalkku Shesham is now available on Sony Liv
Varshangalkku Shesham
Images: Imdb
The Heartwarming fourth season of Gullak is now available to watch on Sony Liv
Gullak Season 4
Images: Imdb
Vikrant Massey’s Blackout is available to watch on JioCinema Premium
Blackout
Images: Imdb
Satyabhama
Kajal Agrawal takes the charge as Satyabhama. The movie is running in cinemas now
Images: Imdb
