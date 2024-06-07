Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 07, 2024

Maidaan-Munjya: What's new this weekend?


Dinesh Vijan’s Horror-Comedy drama Munjya starring Sharvari is running in cinemas now

 Munjya 

Images: Imdb

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is now streaming on Netflix 

 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

Ajay Devgn's sports-drama Maidaan is now available on Prime Video 

Maidaan 

Will Smith's Bad Boys 4 is now running in cinemas

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die 

Hindi movie Bajrang Aur Ali is now available to watch in cinemas 

 Bajrang Aur Ali 

Tamil movie Ghajini starring Suriya is re-released in theatres this weekend 

Ghajini Re-Release 

Malayalam feel-good romantic-comedy Varshangalkku Shesham is now available on Sony Liv 

Varshangalkku Shesham 

The Heartwarming fourth season of Gullak is now available to watch on Sony Liv

 Gullak Season 4

Vikrant Massey’s Blackout is available to watch on JioCinema Premium 

 Blackout 

Satyabhama

Kajal Agrawal takes the charge as Satyabhama. The movie is running in cinemas now 

