Main Characters VS Who Stole the show

The 1998 released film Satya is a crime thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Manoj Bajpayee steals the show with his earnest performance as Bhiku Mhatre
Manoj Bajpayee (Satya)
Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
The Abhishek Bachchan starrer action comedy movie is known for its funny comic sequences featuring Vijay Raaz. No one could forget the iconic 'Kauwa Biryani' scene. Can you?
Vijay Raaz (Run)
Image: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi outshined Ajay Devgn playing the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Othello. The actor won praises for his performance
Saif Ali Khan (Omkara)
Image: IMDb
The 2012 released film marked the debut of Ayushman Khurana and Yami Gautam in the film industry. However, it was Annu Kapoor who steals the show with his brilliant performance
Annu Kapoor (Vicky Donor)
Image: IMDb
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known as one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. The actor did a short cameo in Kabir Khan's directorial film, New York and won all the praises. Even Irrfan Khan cried out after watching his scene
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (New York)
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stars Priyanka Chopra as second lead. However, it is the perfection of her acting that she impacted the most even after less screen time
Priyanka Chopra (Bajirao Mastani)
Image: IMDb
Kangana Ranaut won a National Award for her brilliant acting in Fashion even when the movie stars Priyanka Chopra in lead
Kangana Ranaut (Fashion)
Image: IMDb
Who could forget the innocence of Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Played by Harshali Malhotra, the child actor bowled over the audience in Salman Khan starrer with her mute acting
Harshali Malhotra (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)
Video: Harshali Malhotra's Instagram
Noted Hindi-Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee played a role of killer, Bob Biswas in 2012 released film, Kahani. His performance was so impactful that the character got its spin-off with Abhishek Bachchan playing it
Saswata Chatterjee (Kahani)
Image: IMDb
The 2017 released rom-com stars Ayushman Khurana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Although Raj played a comparatively small role to Ayushman but his acting impacted the most in the film