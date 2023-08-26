Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 26, 2023

Main Characters VS Who Stole the show

The 1998 released film Satya is a crime thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Manoj Bajpayee steals the show with his earnest performance as Bhiku Mhatre

Manoj Bajpayee (Satya)

Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer action comedy movie is known for its funny comic sequences featuring Vijay Raaz. No one could forget the iconic 'Kauwa Biryani' scene. Can you?

Vijay Raaz (Run)

Image: IMDb

Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi  outshined Ajay Devgn playing the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Othello. The actor won praises for his performance

Saif Ali Khan (Omkara)

Image: IMDb

The 2012 released film marked the debut of Ayushman Khurana and Yami Gautam in the film industry. However, it was Annu Kapoor who steals the show with his brilliant performance

 Annu Kapoor (Vicky Donor)

Image: IMDb

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known as one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. The actor did a short cameo in Kabir Khan's directorial film, New York and won all the praises. Even Irrfan Khan cried out after watching his scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (New York)

Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stars Priyanka Chopra as second lead. However, it is the perfection of her acting that she impacted the most even after less screen time

Priyanka Chopra (Bajirao Mastani)

Image: IMDb

Kangana Ranaut won a National Award for her brilliant acting in Fashion even when the movie stars Priyanka Chopra in lead

Kangana Ranaut (Fashion)

Image: IMDb

Who could forget the innocence of Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Played by Harshali Malhotra, the child actor bowled over the audience in Salman Khan starrer with her mute acting

Harshali Malhotra (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

Video: Harshali Malhotra's Instagram

Noted Hindi-Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee played a role of killer, Bob Biswas in 2012 released film, Kahani. His performance was so impactful that the character got its spin-off with Abhishek Bachchan playing it

 Saswata Chatterjee (Kahani)

Image: IMDb 

The 2017 released rom-com stars Ayushman Khurana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Although Raj played a comparatively small role to Ayushman but his acting impacted the most in the film

Rajkummar Rao (Bareily Ki Barfi)

Image: IMDb

