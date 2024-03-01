Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MARCH 01, 2024
Major Bollywood Releases in March 2024
Produced by Aamir Khan, Laapata Ladies is coming to cinemas on March 1st. The movie marked the comeback of Kiran Rao as the director
Laapata Ladies
Image: IMDb
Harshavardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat, starring Dange, is releasing in cinemas on March 1st. It is directed by Bejoy Nambiar
Image: IMDb
Dange
Satish Kaushik's last movie, Kaagaz 2, is coming to cinemas on March 1st. It stars Anupam Kher in lead
Image: IMDb
Kaagaz 2
Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, will be released on March 8. The movie also stars R. Madhavan and Jyothika
Shaitaan
Image: IMDb
Siddharth Malhotra is returning to the action zone with Yodha. The movie is slated for a release on March 15
Yodha
Image: IMDb
After the success of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma is returning with Bastar: The Naxal Story. It is scheduled for a release on March 15
Bastar: The Naxal Story
Image: IMDb
Sara Ali Khan is coming with Ae Watan Mere Watan on March 21, directly on Disney Plus Hotstar
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Video: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Randeep Hooda is marking his directing debut with a biographical drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It is set to release on March 22
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Image: IMDb
Directed by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is a comedy-drama about a road trip. It is scheduled to be released on March 22
Madgaon Express
Image: IMDb
Crew
Image: IMDb
Rajesh Krishnan’s comedy-drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon is releasing in cinemas on March 29
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.