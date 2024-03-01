Heading 3

MARCH 01, 2024

Major Bollywood Releases in March 2024

Produced by Aamir Khan, Laapata Ladies is coming to cinemas on March 1st. The movie marked the comeback of Kiran Rao as the director 

Laapata Ladies 

Image: IMDb

Harshavardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat, starring Dange, is releasing in cinemas on March 1st. It is directed by Bejoy Nambiar 

Image: IMDb

Dange 

Satish Kaushik's last movie, Kaagaz 2, is coming to cinemas on March 1st. It stars Anupam Kher in lead 

Image: IMDb

 Kaagaz 2

Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, will be released on March 8. The movie also stars R. Madhavan and Jyothika 

Shaitaan 

Image: IMDb

Siddharth Malhotra is returning to the action zone with Yodha. The movie is slated for a release on March 15 

Yodha 

Image: IMDb

After the success of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma is returning with Bastar: The Naxal Story. It is scheduled for a release on March 15 

 Bastar: The Naxal Story 

Image: IMDb

Sara Ali Khan is coming with Ae Watan Mere Watan on March 21, directly on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Ae Watan Mere Watan 

Video: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Randeep Hooda is marking his directing debut with a biographical drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It is set to release on March 22

 Swatantrya Veer Savarkar 

Image: IMDb

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is a comedy-drama about a road trip. It is scheduled to be released on March 22

 Madgaon Express

Image: IMDb

Crew 

Image: IMDb

Rajesh Krishnan’s comedy-drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon is releasing in cinemas on March 29 

