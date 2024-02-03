Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 03, 2024
Major Cast Shift in No Entry 2
The sequel of the 2005 released comedy-drama has been in the works for a long time
No Entry 2
Image: IMDB
Director Anees Bazmee wanted to bring back the original star cast of No Entry for its sequel. The 2005 movie had Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor in lead
Image: Anees Bazmee’s IG
Earlier Reports
However, things didn't work out well. Salman Khan has reportedly rejected No Entry 2
Image: Salman Khan’s IG
Didn't Materialize
Meanwhile, the director decided to bring a fresh start cast for the comedy-drama. Check out the actors who are now doing the film
Fresh Star Cast
Image: Anees Bazmee’s IG
As per Pinkvilla's exclusive report, Varun Dhawan is leading the cast of No Entry 2
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s IG
Arjun Kapoor would share the screen space with Varun for the first time
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Arjun Kapoor’s IG
Moreover, the makers also onboarded Punjabi Singer-actor, Diljit Dosanjh as the third lead
Diljit Dosanjh
Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s IG
The casting of its supporting actors and female leads is currently underway
Casting underway
Image: Anees Bazmee’s IG
The movie will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios while Anees Bazmee will handle the direction
Production
Image: Anees Bazmee’s IG
As per the reports, No Entry 2 will go on the floors in December 2024 and eyes a 2025 release
Shooting & Release
Image: Varun Dhawan’s IG
