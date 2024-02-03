Heading 3

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Major Cast Shift in No Entry 2

The sequel of the 2005 released comedy-drama has been in the works for a long time

 No Entry 2

Director Anees Bazmee wanted to bring back the original star cast of No Entry for its sequel. The 2005 movie had Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor in lead 

Earlier Reports

However, things didn't work out well. Salman Khan has reportedly rejected No Entry 2 

Didn't Materialize

Meanwhile, the director decided to bring a fresh start cast for the comedy-drama. Check out the actors who are now doing the film 

Fresh Star Cast

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive report, Varun Dhawan is leading the cast of No Entry 2

Varun Dhawan

Arjun Kapoor would share the screen space with Varun for the first time

Arjun Kapoor

Moreover, the makers also onboarded Punjabi Singer-actor, Diljit Dosanjh as the third lead 

Diljit Dosanjh

The casting of its supporting actors and female leads is currently underway 

Casting underway

The movie will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios while Anees Bazmee will handle the direction 

Production

As per the reports, No Entry 2 will go on the floors in December 2024 and eyes a 2025 release

Shooting & Release

