Major Cast Shift in Welcome 3 

Officially Titled Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise is in the works
Welcome 3
Video: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Led by Akshay Kumar, the movie was announced with an ensemble star cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and many others
Ensemble Starcast
Image: IMDB
However, Sanjay Dutt has to walk out of the film due to his health reasons
Sanjay Dutt Walks Out!
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
After Dutt's walking out, Jackie Shroff joined the cast of Welcome To The Jungle, but he was not onboarded to replace Sanjay Dutt
New Entry
Image: Jackie Shroff's Instagram
Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt's character requires a macho personality. It also has some action sequences to pull off. Suniel Shetty is now playing the Dutt’s part
Suniel Shetty filling Dutt's shoes
Image: Suniel Shetty's Instagram
Jackie Shroff is essaying the part that was initially written for Suniel Shetty
What is Jackie doing?
Image: Jackie Shroff's Instagram
Ahmed Khan is helming the comedy-drama
Director
Image: Ahmed Khan's Instagram
The movie is bankrolled by Jyoti Despande and Firoz Nadiadwala
Producers
Video: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The comedy movie is presently in production. It is scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas 2024
Release Date
Video: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The movie is likely to face a clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par