Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 27, 2024

Major Cast Shift in Welcome 3 

Officially Titled Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise is in the works 

Welcome 3 

Video: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Led by Akshay Kumar, the movie was announced with an ensemble star cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and many others 

 Ensemble Starcast 

Image: IMDB 

However, Sanjay Dutt has to walk out of the film due to his health reasons 

Sanjay Dutt Walks Out! 

Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram 

After Dutt's walking out, Jackie Shroff joined the cast of Welcome To The Jungle, but he was not onboarded to replace Sanjay Dutt 

 New Entry

Image: Jackie Shroff's Instagram 

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt's character requires a macho personality. It also has some action sequences to pull off. Suniel Shetty is now playing the Dutt’s part 

Suniel Shetty filling Dutt's shoes

Image: Suniel Shetty's Instagram

Jackie Shroff is essaying the part that was initially written for Suniel Shetty 

 What is Jackie doing? 

Image: Jackie Shroff's Instagram 

Ahmed Khan is helming the comedy-drama 

Director 

Image: Ahmed Khan's Instagram 

The movie is bankrolled by Jyoti Despande and Firoz Nadiadwala 

Producers 

Video: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

The comedy movie is presently in production. It is scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas 2024

Release Date 

Video: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

The movie is likely to face a clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par 

Clash 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

