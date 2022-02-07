Major South films set to release in 2022

The Ajith Kumar starrer was set to release on January 14, but it was postponed owing to the upsurge of COVID-19. Reportedly, the film is now scheduled to be released on February 24
The Pandiraj directorial, starring Suriya, will released in theatres on March 10. After two years, this will be the actor's first theatrical release
Etharkkum Thunindhavan
The SS Rajamouli film, RRR, has been awaiting a release for a long time, and now the makers have blocked two release dates – March 18 and April 28. The film will be released theatrically on one of the two dates
RRR
The highly anticipated sequel to K.G.F: Chapter 1 featuring Yash is scheduled will release in theatres on April 14
K.G.F: Chapter 2
The highly awaited film starring Prabhas in the lead role has been in the works for nearly two years. According to reports, The release date is yet to be announced in theatres on March 11
Radhe Shyam
The Tamil superstar Vijay is all set to feature in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The release date has yet to be announced by the producers, although it is expected to be April 14
Beast
The Chethan Kumar directorial, featuring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, is set to be released in theatres on March 17, Puneeth's birth anniversary. This was the last film the actor shot before his untimely demise
James
The Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkari Vaari Paata is expected to hit the screens on May 12
Sarkaru Vaari Paata
