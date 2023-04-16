APRIL 16, 2023

According to an interview with Vogue, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that her favourite beauty essential is a homemade hair pack consisting of aloe vera, hibiscus leaves or flowers, and yoghurt
Hair mask
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor confirmed that oiling is an essential component of her hair care routine, especially because of the number of styling products she uses during shoots
Oiling
She stated that while it may be tempting to use face masks, scrubs, and other products frequently, the best thing one can do for their face is to leave it alone
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Let your face rest
According to Shraddha Kapoor, if you want your makeup to look flawless, using concealer is your best option
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Concealer is her BFF
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Light makeup
She expressed her opinion about the makeup trend of contouring, stating that it is over-hyped. She believes that one can appreciate their facial features
Shraddha Kapoor understands the impact of bold red lipstick and recommends keeping one that works for you nearby. According to her, red lipstick can instantly brighten up the face with minimal effort
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Bold lip-shade
She suggested that enhancing the drama of the eyes is a reliable way to improve one's appearance
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Dramatic eyes
Shraddha mostly leaves are hair untied in loose waves or in a ponytail
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Simple hair-dos
Dancing has been a long-time passion for Shraddha, and she now considers it her preferred form of exercise to alleviate stress
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Find a workout you enjoy
Despite the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic, Shraddha maintained her fitness routine by either joining virtual workout sessions with her trainers or performing a personal workout circuit on her terrace