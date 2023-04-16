APRIL 16, 2023

Heading 3

Make-up and wellness tips from Shraddha

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

According to an interview with Vogue, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that her favourite beauty essential is a homemade hair pack consisting of aloe vera, hibiscus leaves or flowers, and yoghurt 

Hair mask

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor confirmed that oiling is an essential component of her hair care routine, especially because of the number of styling products she uses during shoots

Oiling

She stated that while it may be tempting to use face masks, scrubs, and other products frequently, the best thing one can do for their face is to leave it alone

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Let your face rest


According to Shraddha Kapoor, if you want your makeup to look flawless, using concealer is your best option

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Concealer is her BFF

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Light makeup

She expressed her opinion about the makeup trend of contouring, stating that it is over-hyped. She believes that one can appreciate their facial features

Shraddha Kapoor understands the impact of bold red lipstick and recommends keeping one that works for you nearby. According to her, red lipstick can instantly brighten up the face with minimal effort

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Bold lip-shade

She suggested that enhancing the drama of the eyes is a reliable way to improve one's appearance

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Dramatic eyes

Shraddha mostly leaves are hair untied in loose waves or in a ponytail

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Simple hair-dos

Dancing has been a long-time passion for Shraddha, and she now considers it her preferred form of exercise to alleviate stress

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Find a workout you enjoy

Despite the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic, Shraddha maintained her fitness routine by either joining virtual workout sessions with her trainers or performing a personal workout circuit on her terrace

Video- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Never miss your workout

