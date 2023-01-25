Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

JAN 25, 2023

Makeup tips by
Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna makes heads turn every time she makes an appearance on or off the screen

Making heads turn

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Aside from her sartorial fashion choices, the diva also makes sure that her makeup is on point every time

On-point makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Take a look at the Geetha Govindam star in a light pink-toned lip-color, bold kajal, and shimmer blush

High-glam makeup

The diva looks smoldering in brown shimmery lipstick, paired with brown eyeshadow, and kajal

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Oh so glamorous!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a pink-toned lip color and brown eyeshadow with just a hint of blush

Mood

She tied up her Indo-western look with dark brown lipstick, along with blue shimmery kajal, and brown eyeshadow

Keeping it sassy

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The stunner made for a mesmerizing sight in pink lip color and brown and black eye makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Golden girl

Rashmika Mandanna is a happy girl as she poses in a light pink lip color, kajal and light brown eyeshadow

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Easy on the eyes

The Pushpa actress channels her inner diva with a brown lipstick, to go with glittery eye-shadow and kajal

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Bling

Rashmika Mandanna kept her makeup on the minimal side with light brown lipstick and just some mascara

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Keeping it real

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here