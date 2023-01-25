JAN 25, 2023
Makeup tips by
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna makes heads turn every time she makes an appearance on or off the screen
Making heads turn
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Aside from her sartorial fashion choices, the diva also makes sure that her makeup is on point every time
On-point makeup
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Take a look at the Geetha Govindam star in a light pink-toned lip-color, bold kajal, and shimmer blush
High-glam makeup
The diva looks smoldering in brown shimmery lipstick, paired with brown eyeshadow, and kajal
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Oh so glamorous!
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna opted for a pink-toned lip color and brown eyeshadow with just a hint of blush
Mood
She tied up her Indo-western look with dark brown lipstick, along with blue shimmery kajal, and brown eyeshadow
Keeping it sassy
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The stunner made for a mesmerizing sight in pink lip color and brown and black eye makeup
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Golden girl
Rashmika Mandanna is a happy girl as she poses in a light pink lip color, kajal and light brown eyeshadow
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Easy on the eyes
The Pushpa actress channels her inner diva with a brown lipstick, to go with glittery eye-shadow and kajal
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Bling
Rashmika Mandanna kept her makeup on the minimal side with light brown lipstick and just some mascara
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Keeping it real
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.