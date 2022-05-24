Entertainment

Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora’s cute pics

Lazying around

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika and Amrita were seen chilling together in their leisure time

Stylish siblings

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The sister duo looked stunning as they posed together for the camera. Malaika had opted for a mustard coloured outfit while Amrita wore a rust coloured outfit

This cute selfie had Malaika and Amrita dishing out ethnic vibes. Malaika wore a maroon coloured suit while Amrita had opted for a light yellow suit with a pink dupatta

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Ethnic vibes

The sister duo was seen slaying their shimmery outfits during one of the parties and proved that love all things bling

All things bling

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika had treated fans with a perfect throwback pic wherein she had held Amrita close to her as they posed together

Perfect throwback

 Video: Malaika Arora Instagram

This fun video had Amrita and Malaika grooving together. Malaika had captioned it as, “Succumbed.. Hips don’t lie!”

Grooving together

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika and Amrita were all smiles as they posed with the former’s son Arhaan Khan during the Diwali celebrations

Festive Vibes

 Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The sister duo looked stunning as they twinned in black. Malaika wore an outfit with black feathers while Amrita was slaying in an off-shoulder top with denims

Twinning in black

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika and Amrita are true-blue mommy’s girls and this beautiful pic is proof

Mama’s girls

Image: Pinkvilla

The sister duo is often seen stepping out to work out together

Workout buddies

