MAY 24, 2022
Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora’s cute pics
Lazying around
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika and Amrita were seen chilling together in their leisure time
Stylish siblings
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The sister duo looked stunning as they posed together for the camera. Malaika had opted for a mustard coloured outfit while Amrita wore a rust coloured outfit
This cute selfie had Malaika and Amrita dishing out ethnic vibes. Malaika wore a maroon coloured suit while Amrita had opted for a light yellow suit with a pink dupatta
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Ethnic vibes
The sister duo was seen slaying their shimmery outfits during one of the parties and proved that love all things bling
All things bling
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika had treated fans with a perfect throwback pic wherein she had held Amrita close to her as they posed together
Perfect throwback
Video: Malaika Arora Instagram
This fun video had Amrita and Malaika grooving together. Malaika had captioned it as, “Succumbed.. Hips don’t lie!”
Grooving together
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika and Amrita were all smiles as they posed with the former’s son Arhaan Khan during the Diwali celebrations
Festive Vibes
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The sister duo looked stunning as they twinned in black. Malaika wore an outfit with black feathers while Amrita was slaying in an off-shoulder top with denims
Twinning in black
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika and Amrita are true-blue mommy’s girls and this beautiful pic is proof
Mama’s girls
Image: Pinkvilla
The sister duo is often seen stepping out to work out together
Workout buddies
