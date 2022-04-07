Entertainment

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's cute photos

Heartfelt hug

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

When Malaika posted this picture, her simple one-worded caption ‘Mine’ said it all

Vacay shenanigans

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

One of their goofier pictures, this one completely defines their vacation mood- carefree and joyous! Malaika and Arjun look adorable, tanned and content

Malaika wrote ‘Eternally grateful’ with this picture, perfectly capturing the essence of the picture

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

New Year 2021

The scenery, the serenity and the duo make this picture frame-worthy. The two could be seen laughing without a care in this picture, completely in love with each other

Always laughing together

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika can be seen adorably placing a kiss on Arjun’s cheek while the actor took the selfie

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mushy Kiss

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika always makes it a point to wish her beau on his birthday with cute pictures on Instagram like this one!

Arjun’s birthday post

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The duo looks extremely gorgeous in this picture. Arjun can be seen sweetly kissing the top of Malaika’s head and she is content in his arms

Adorable head kiss

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

This was one of the most iconic posts of 2022. Arjun smashed all the baseless rumours of the duo’s break with one simple, beautiful picture

‘Ain’t no place for shady rumours’

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The couple is quite fashionable and always turns heads with their stylish attires. In this particular picture, we see Arjun and Malaika rocking their traditional outfits

Lovers in ethnic wear

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

This sweet couple makes us believe in love - love that is healthy, beautiful and makes you flourish. We hope Arjun and Malaika continue setting love goals for us, forever and ever!

Cheers to love!

