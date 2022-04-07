Entertainment
Sampriti
APR 07, 2022
Heading 3
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's cute photos
Heartfelt hug
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
When Malaika posted this picture, her simple one-worded caption ‘Mine’ said it all
Vacay shenanigans
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
One of their goofier pictures, this one completely defines their vacation mood- carefree and joyous! Malaika and Arjun look adorable, tanned and content
Malaika wrote ‘Eternally grateful’ with this picture, perfectly capturing the essence of the picture
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
New Year 2021
The scenery, the serenity and the duo make this picture frame-worthy. The two could be seen laughing without a care in this picture, completely in love with each other
Always laughing together
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika can be seen adorably placing a kiss on Arjun’s cheek while the actor took the selfie
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mushy Kiss
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika always makes it a point to wish her beau on his birthday with cute pictures on Instagram like this one!
Arjun’s birthday post
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The duo looks extremely gorgeous in this picture. Arjun can be seen sweetly kissing the top of Malaika’s head and she is content in his arms
Adorable head kiss
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
This was one of the most iconic posts of 2022. Arjun smashed all the baseless rumours of the duo’s break with one simple, beautiful picture
‘Ain’t no place for shady rumours’
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The couple is quite fashionable and always turns heads with their stylish attires. In this particular picture, we see Arjun and Malaika rocking their traditional outfits
Lovers in ethnic wear
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
This sweet couple makes us believe in love - love that is healthy, beautiful and makes you flourish. We hope Arjun and Malaika continue setting love goals for us, forever and ever!
Cheers to love!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's net worth