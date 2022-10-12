Heading 3

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's

mushy pics

Sneha Hiro

OCT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Match ready

Malaika got a kiss from her beau Arjun while enjoying date night. He took her to the Chelsea FC vs Milan match in London

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Vacay goals

Arjun and Malaika jetted off to Paris for a dreamy vacation recently. The duo posed for a selfie with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Hugs and kisses

We are all heart for this picture of Arjun wrapping his arms around Malaika and planting a kiss on her forehead

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Pout it out

When the lovebirds upped their pout game just before their breezy pool sesh!

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika welcomed the New Year by giving a sweet kiss to Arjun during their trip to Goa

Kiss of love

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Together forever

The way Arjun is holding the love of his life proves that they are meant to be together forever!

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Picture perfect

We can't stop gushing over this picture of Malaika planting a kiss on Arjun's head

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Love in the air

Arjun and Malaika were seen making the most of their romantic time in Italy

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Birthday love

Malaika posted this heartwarming picture to wish her 'sunshine' on his birthday

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Live, love & laugh

Throwback to the time when Malaika accompanied Arjun during the filming of his film. She shared his candid picture from their outing

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Ananya Panday is a globetrotter

Click Here