Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's
mushy pics
Sneha Hiro
OCT 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Match ready
Malaika got a kiss from her beau Arjun while enjoying date night. He took her to the Chelsea FC vs Milan match in London
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Vacay goals
Arjun and Malaika jetted off to Paris for a dreamy vacation recently. The duo posed for a selfie with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Hugs and kisses
We are all heart for this picture of Arjun wrapping his arms around Malaika and planting a kiss on her forehead
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Pout it out
When the lovebirds upped their pout game just before their breezy pool sesh!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika welcomed the New Year by giving a sweet kiss to Arjun during their trip to Goa
Kiss of love
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Together forever
The way Arjun is holding the love of his life proves that they are meant to be together forever!
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Picture perfect
We can't stop gushing over this picture of Malaika planting a kiss on Arjun's head
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Love in the air
Arjun and Malaika were seen making the most of their romantic time in Italy
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Birthday love
Malaika posted this heartwarming picture to wish her 'sunshine' on his birthday
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Live, love & laugh
Throwback to the time when Malaika accompanied Arjun during the filming of his film. She shared his candid picture from their outing
