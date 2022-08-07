Heading 3

Malaika Arora’s beach collection

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

This photo shows Malaika Arora all ready to take a dip in the pool. The actress donned a black swimsuit

Water baby

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva donned an animal-printed bikini in shades of green and black. She served some serious holiday-style goals

 Stunning beauty

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

The star is seen chilling by the pool as she flaunted her toned figure in a chain-printed bikini

Too hot to handle

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Glowing and how! Malaika Arora is all smiles as she poses for the sun-kissed picture

Basking in the sun

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Angelic in white

Malaika Arora wore a white co-ord set as she enjoyed her holiday in the Maldives and we are swooning over it

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

In this photo, Malaika Arora is seen dressed in an orange crop top and a pair of shorts as she soaked in the sun

 Poser

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora is seen sizzling in a black bikini. She also added a white cover-up

All smiles

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora raised the hotness quotient in a colourful cut-out swimsuit set

Slaying & how

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora is seen having her own 'Baywatch' moment as she sported orange swimwear

Beach runs

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Bikini-clad Malaika Arora enjoyed her vacation in Greece as she wore a white kimono and posed for the camera

Breathtaking views

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: PICS Katrina Kaif exudes desi vibes

Click Here