Malaika Arora’s beach collection
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
This photo shows Malaika Arora all ready to take a dip in the pool. The actress donned a black swimsuit
Water baby
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva donned an animal-printed bikini in shades of green and black. She served some serious holiday-style goals
Stunning beauty
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
The star is seen chilling by the pool as she flaunted her toned figure in a chain-printed bikini
Too hot to handle
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Glowing and how! Malaika Arora is all smiles as she poses for the sun-kissed picture
Basking in the sun
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Angelic in white
Malaika Arora wore a white co-ord set as she enjoyed her holiday in the Maldives and we are swooning over it
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
In this photo, Malaika Arora is seen dressed in an orange crop top and a pair of shorts as she soaked in the sun
Poser
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora is seen sizzling in a black bikini. She also added a white cover-up
All smiles
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora raised the hotness quotient in a colourful cut-out swimsuit set
Slaying & how
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora is seen having her own 'Baywatch' moment as she sported orange swimwear
Beach runs
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Bikini-clad Malaika Arora enjoyed her vacation in Greece as she wore a white kimono and posed for the camera
Breathtaking views
