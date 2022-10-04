Heading 3

Malaika Arora's

airport fashion

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Casual chic

Malaika Arora sported a grey tank top which she paired with black bell-bottom jeans and carried a large black Fendi tote

Photo: Pinkvilla

Boss lady vibes

Malaika Arora rocked a printed pantsuit combo in shades of navy blue and ivory stripes. She paired it with a white crop top

Photo: Pinkvilla

Floral printed tracksuit

Malaika Arora donned a beige printed floral tracksuit by Masaba Gupta's designer label House Of Masaba

Photo: Pinkvilla

Slaying airport fashion

Malaika Arora picked a navy blue Gucci blazer and wore a nude bralette. She added a pair of baggy high-waisted distressed denim pants

Photo: Pinkvilla

Spiffy sporty look

Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport in head-toe-Gucci as she donned a colourful graphic printed t-shirt with track pants

Photo: Pinkvilla

Casual glamourous look

Malaika Arora picked full-sleeved gingham print cropped shirt and olive green cargo pants. Her look is from Deme by Gabriella Demetriades

Photo: Pinkvilla

All-black look

For her airport outing, Malaika Arora donned a turtleneck sweatshirt and paired it with black pants. She also added a black pair of boots

Photo: Pinkvilla

 Ethnic vibes

Malaika Arora chose a simple gray printed cotton kurta-and-salwar set. She completed her look with a brown coloured handbag

Photo: Pinkvilla

Uber chic style

Malaika Arora layered Alexander Wang’s grey sports bra and high-waisted bag denim jeans. Completing her OOTD, she threw in a white shirt

Photo: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora's edgy OOTD consisted of a vibrant orange blazer. She completed it with ripped blue and Off-White's monochrome crop top

Pop of orange

