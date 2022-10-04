Malaika Arora's
airport fashion
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 04, 2022
Casual chic
Malaika Arora sported a grey tank top which she paired with black bell-bottom jeans and carried a large black Fendi tote
Boss lady vibes
Malaika Arora rocked a printed pantsuit combo in shades of navy blue and ivory stripes. She paired it with a white crop top
Floral printed tracksuit
Malaika Arora donned a beige printed floral tracksuit by Masaba Gupta's designer label House Of Masaba
Slaying airport fashion
Malaika Arora picked a navy blue Gucci blazer and wore a nude bralette. She added a pair of baggy high-waisted distressed denim pants
Spiffy sporty look
Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport in head-toe-Gucci as she donned a colourful graphic printed t-shirt with track pants
Casual glamourous look
Malaika Arora picked full-sleeved gingham print cropped shirt and olive green cargo pants. Her look is from Deme by Gabriella Demetriades
All-black look
For her airport outing, Malaika Arora donned a turtleneck sweatshirt and paired it with black pants. She also added a black pair of boots
Ethnic vibes
Malaika Arora chose a simple gray printed cotton kurta-and-salwar set. She completed her look with a brown coloured handbag
Uber chic style
Malaika Arora layered Alexander Wang’s grey sports bra and high-waisted bag denim jeans. Completing her OOTD, she threw in a white shirt
Malaika Arora's edgy OOTD consisted of a vibrant orange blazer. She completed it with ripped blue and Off-White's monochrome crop top
Pop of orange
