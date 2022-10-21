Heading 3
Malaika Arora’s
love for Yoga
Akriti Anand
OCT 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Handstand
Malaika shared a picture in which she is seen doing a headstand, welcoming Monday.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Keep going
The actress is seen doing exercises on the balcony. She is balancing well.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Natraj Asana
The actress is seen balancing herself by standing on one leg.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Acing the asana
The actress has managed to ace all the asanas as seen in the picture.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Practicing makes one perfect
The actress shared a video in which she is seen practicing the asana.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Acro Yoga
Malaika is looking perfect as she does acro yoga in the picture.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Lifting
In the picture, Malaika is seen lifting her waist while keeping her body resting on the floor.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Headstand and Splits
Malaika is doing a headstand and then splitting asana to keep herself strong.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Fitness love
Malaika is seen balancing herself on a ball. This is one of the most difficult yoga.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Radiating skin
Malaika always says that yoga even improves skin texture and her skin is proof.