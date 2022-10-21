Heading 3

Malaika Arora’s
love for Yoga

Akriti Anand

OCT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Handstand

Malaika shared a picture in which she is seen doing a headstand, welcoming Monday.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Keep going

The actress is seen doing exercises on the balcony. She is balancing well.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Natraj Asana

The actress is seen balancing herself by standing on one leg.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Acing the asana

The actress has managed to ace all the asanas as seen in the picture.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Practicing makes one perfect

The actress shared a video in which she is seen practicing the asana.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Acro Yoga

Malaika is looking perfect as she does acro yoga in the picture.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Lifting

In the picture, Malaika is seen lifting her waist while keeping her body resting on the floor.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Headstand and Splits

Malaika is doing a headstand and then splitting asana to keep herself strong.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Fitness love

Malaika is seen balancing herself on a ball. This is one of the most difficult yoga.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Radiating skin

Malaika always says that yoga even improves skin texture and her skin is proof.

