Malaika Arora's saree moments

Anjali Sinha

JULY 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked divine in a white embellished saree and kept her accessories minimal to let her saree shine

Pristine in white

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She exuded major desi vibes in a gorgeous pink and green saree with beautiful accessories

Pretty in Pink

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The actress looked breathtaking in a green floral saree with silver jewellery

Glam in green

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She raised the temperature in a shiny, shimmery saree and it is one of her best looks

Shimmer all the way

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika dazzled in a beige colour shimmery saree and looked striking

Dazzling!

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika goes traditional in a pretty Bengali saree. She completed her look with oxidised jewellery

Desi girl

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

We love how Malaika gave a bohemian touch to her saree look

Boho babe

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked stunning and stylish in a red saree with a deep-cut blouse

Ravishing in red

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked elegant and stylish in a red saree with a sleeveless blouse

Simple yet elegant

Video: Malaika Arora Instagram

She oozes oomph in this beautiful ensemble and we are taking notes

Hello, pretty lady!

