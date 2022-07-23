Heading 3
Malaika Arora's saree moments
Anjali Sinha
JULY 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked divine in a white embellished saree and kept her accessories minimal to let her saree shine
Pristine in white
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She exuded major desi vibes in a gorgeous pink and green saree with beautiful accessories
Pretty in Pink
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The actress looked breathtaking in a green floral saree with silver jewellery
Glam in green
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She raised the temperature in a shiny, shimmery saree and it is one of her best looks
Shimmer all the way
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika dazzled in a beige colour shimmery saree and looked striking
Dazzling!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika goes traditional in a pretty Bengali saree. She completed her look with oxidised jewellery
Desi girl
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
We love how Malaika gave a bohemian touch to her saree look
Boho babe
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked stunning and stylish in a red saree with a deep-cut blouse
Ravishing in red
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked elegant and stylish in a red saree with a sleeveless blouse
Simple yet elegant
Video: Malaika Arora Instagram
She oozes oomph in this beautiful ensemble and we are taking notes
Hello, pretty lady!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karan Johar and his funky jackets