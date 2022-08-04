Heading 3
Malavika Mohanan's sizzling pics
Priyanka Goud
AUG 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Stunning As Ever
Malavika has made everyone awestruck as she slipped into an exquisite white bodycon dress and picked sparkly bangles and glittery earrings to make it stylish and understated
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Desi Beauty
Not just in the western, Malavika also aces the traditional avatars. The actress looks extremely pretty in a brown netted saree paired with a multicolour blouse
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Mohanan has even aced the boho-chic look in a white-hued crop top, and gave a hippie vibe, with a blue and maroon-coloured veshti at the bottom
Boho Look On Point
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Casual Yet Stylish
Malavika flaunted a stunning printed strappy dress in green, white and black. She ditched accessories and let her outfit do the talking. With minimal makeup and her wavy hair left open
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanansent the internet into a meltdown in a gorgeous one shoulder white and orange dress. She finished off her look with hoop earrings and a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup look
Internet On Fire
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika stepped out in an all-white dress and looked glamorous. She added bling with a sparkling pendant and glittery sandals. For makeup, she chose smoky eyes and kept her hair open
Glam Queen
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan took the glam meter high in a sequin dress with a slit at the waist and thighs. She wore black strap stilettos and dangling earrings while her hair was pulled into an updo
Sequin Style
Malavika Mohanan sparkled bright enough for all our blues and greys to go away. sparkly earrings, bold makeup and lose tresses added oomph to the look
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
All Glitters
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Dressed in a cut-out swimsuit and a transparent shrug, Malavika Mohanan lookee at ease as she posed with the blue waters in the background
Breathtaking
