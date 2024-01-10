Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 10, 2024

Malayalam films to look out for in 2024

Mohanlal's much-awaited period drama with Lijo Jose Pellissery is making headlines for the actor's never-seen-before avatar. It releases on Jan 25 

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Image: IMDb

Mammootty’s look is enough to excite you for Bramayugam. The Rahul Sadasivan directorial is a horror-thriller 

Image: IMDb

Bramayugam

Starring Fahadh Faasil in lead, Aavesham is rumored to be the spin-off of Romancham. The Jithu Madhavan directorial is announced to release on April 11 

Aavesham

Image: IMDb

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is said to be India's biggest survival-thriller. The making of this movie is creating huge buzz among the audience 

Aadujeevitham

Image: IMDb

Shot in 3D, Tovino Thomas’ ARM is touted to be a Pan-India film. The movie is reportedly based in three time periods

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Image: IMDb

Touted to be a thriller, the film features Jayaram Ravi in the lead role. Mammootty is rumored to be making a cameo in the film, releasing on Jan 11

Abraham Ozler

Image: IMDb

Set to be a high-budget 3D fantasy movie, Barroz will mark the directorial debut of Mohanlal. It is scheduled to release on March 28 

Barroz

Image: IMDb

Post the success of Hridayam, the trio of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and director Vineeth Sreenivasan are reuniting for Varshangalkku Shesham 

Varshangalkku Shesham

Image: IMDb

 L2E: Empuraan

Image: IMDb

Lucifer 2: Empuraan marks the return of Mohanlal in the political drama. The movie is presently in production stage and is expected to see the day of light this year

Tovino Thomas has gone through a massive physical transformation for his role in Nadikar Thilakam. The movie marks the Malayalam film production debut of Mythri Movie Makers 

Nadikar Thilakam

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here