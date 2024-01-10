Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 10, 2024
Malayalam films to look out for in 2024
Mohanlal's much-awaited period drama with Lijo Jose Pellissery is making headlines for the actor's never-seen-before avatar. It releases on Jan 25
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Image: IMDb
Mammootty’s look is enough to excite you for Bramayugam. The Rahul Sadasivan directorial is a horror-thriller
Image: IMDb
Bramayugam
Starring Fahadh Faasil in lead, Aavesham is rumored to be the spin-off of Romancham. The Jithu Madhavan directorial is announced to release on April 11
Aavesham
Image: IMDb
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is said to be India's biggest survival-thriller. The making of this movie is creating huge buzz among the audience
Aadujeevitham
Image: IMDb
Shot in 3D, Tovino Thomas’ ARM is touted to be a Pan-India film. The movie is reportedly based in three time periods
Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Image: IMDb
Touted to be a thriller, the film features Jayaram Ravi in the lead role. Mammootty is rumored to be making a cameo in the film, releasing on Jan 11
Abraham Ozler
Image: IMDb
Set to be a high-budget 3D fantasy movie, Barroz will mark the directorial debut of Mohanlal. It is scheduled to release on March 28
Barroz
Image: IMDb
Post the success of Hridayam, the trio of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and director Vineeth Sreenivasan are reuniting for Varshangalkku Shesham
Varshangalkku Shesham
Image: IMDb
L2E: Empuraan
Image: IMDb
Lucifer 2: Empuraan marks the return of Mohanlal in the political drama. The movie is presently in production stage and is expected to see the day of light this year
Tovino Thomas has gone through a massive physical transformation for his role in Nadikar Thilakam. The movie marks the Malayalam film production debut of Mythri Movie Makers
Nadikar Thilakam
Image: IMDb
