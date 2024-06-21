Heading 3

JUNE 21, 2024

Malayalam Movies in 100 Cr Club


Malayalam Cinema is notable for producing the finest Indian films that have driven a wider audience in recent times

 Malayalam Cinema 

2024 has been a golden year for the Mollywood Industry. They have delivered back-to-back successes in no time

Golden Streak 

There are only Seven Malayalam movies that grossed more than 100 Crs worldwide. Interestingly, four of them were released in 2024 

 100 Crs Grossers 

Mohanlal's Pulimurugan was the first Mollywood movie to cross the 100 Crs milestone at the worldwide box office. It did a business of 137 cr gross in 2016

Pulimurugan

Another Mohanlal movie, Lucifer knocked out 125 cr at the worldwide box office 

 Lucifer

Based on a true event, 2018 turned out to be the biggest hit at the Malayalam cinema during its release. 2018 collected 175 Cr gross globally 

2018 

Released in 2024, Premalu did a business of 130 cr gross at the worldwide box office 

 Premalu 

It is a survival thriller that surpassed 2018 to become the all-time highest grosser from Malayalam cinema at the global box office with a collection of 214 cr

 Manjummel Boys

Prithviraj's survival thriller Aadujeevitham did a phenomenal business of 160 cr at the global box office 

Aadujeevitham 

Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham took the nation by storm through the superlative performances. It collected 155 cr at the global box office

