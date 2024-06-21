Heading 3
Malayalam Movies in 100 Cr Club
Malayalam Cinema is notable for producing the finest Indian films that have driven a wider audience in recent times
Malayalam Cinema
Image: IMDb
2024 has been a golden year for the Mollywood Industry. They have delivered back-to-back successes in no time
Golden Streak
Image: IMDb
There are only Seven Malayalam movies that grossed more than 100 Crs worldwide. Interestingly, four of them were released in 2024
Image: IMDb
100 Crs Grossers
Mohanlal's Pulimurugan was the first Mollywood movie to cross the 100 Crs milestone at the worldwide box office. It did a business of 137 cr gross in 2016
Pulimurugan
Image: IMDb
Another Mohanlal movie, Lucifer knocked out 125 cr at the worldwide box office
Lucifer
Image: IMDb
Based on a true event, 2018 turned out to be the biggest hit at the Malayalam cinema during its release. 2018 collected 175 Cr gross globally
2018
Image: IMDb
Released in 2024, Premalu did a business of 130 cr gross at the worldwide box office
Premalu
Image: IMDb
It is a survival thriller that surpassed 2018 to become the all-time highest grosser from Malayalam cinema at the global box office with a collection of 214 cr
Manjummel Boys
Image: IMDb
Prithviraj's survival thriller Aadujeevitham did a phenomenal business of 160 cr at the global box office
Aadujeevitham
Image: IMDb
Aavesham
Image: IMDb
Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham took the nation by storm through the superlative performances. It collected 155 cr at the global box office
